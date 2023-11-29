The Spaniard, who is still recovering from the left leg injury that affected his season, completed a total of 54 laps of the Cheste circuit, with a best time that left him 1.3 seconds behind the fastest, the compatriot Maverick Vinales.

After a short period with Team LCR, where he found himself much more comfortable with Lucio Cecchinello’s team than with the treatment he received from Honda, the Spaniard joins Fabio Quartararo in a tandem that aims to boost the recovery of Yamaha at the worst moment in the history of the tuning fork brand.

Between the delicate conditions of the track, very cold, and his physical condition still not at his best, Rins took it easy. First you worked to adapt to an M1 that you considered “very long”, then in the afternoon you increased the intensity a little, starting to adapt some aspects of Quartararo’s set-up, with which you started from the beginning .

The Spaniard, who preferred not to attempt any time attacks so as not to make a useless effort or waste tyres, underlined two things above all: the feeling he had with the prototype and the attention he received every time he stopped in the garage.

“In the first laps I had a big smile on my face. It’s true that I noticed a series of differences compared to Honda, which I can’t comment on. You have to remember that I come from a satellite team, while this is an official team. I had many people who listened to me, even more than those from Suzuki. They seem very committed. I’m very happy to be able to explain things to so many people”, summed up the #42, who encourages his new garage neighbor to form a united front to save Yamaha.

“Fabio and I have to work together, hand in hand. The comments of both are similar. By going in the same direction, I think we can give a lot of feedback to improve the bike”, added the rider, who, despite having just concluded his seventh season in the premier class, he has already raced for three manufacturers, all Japanese.

Despite the short time available, the Catalan had the opportunity to test two aerodynamic packages. As he admitted, he liked one of these and it gave him good feelings. “They brought two new aerodynamic packages. As far as my experience with this bike is concerned, I really liked one of these, because it allows the wheel to grip the ground more and the bike gains stability”, said the only rider who he managed to win with Honda last season, in Austin.

With two months off before his debut in Malaysia at the beginning of January, Rins will focus on fully recovering from the problems he has had with his left leg. “The physical condition limited me a bit, especially in the right-handers. This winter I will focus on recovery and rest. It’s a question of bone regeneration,” Rins said.

