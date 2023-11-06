Alex Rins’ long recovery continues to make him a spectator of this MotoGP season. In fact, the LCR rider will be absent this weekend in Sepang and will also miss the Qatar event in two weeks. In his place there will once again be Iker Lecuona, who has already substituted for his compatriot on several occasions due to his injury.

Lecuona, with the official HRC Superbike team, has concluded the series derivative season and will fly to Sepang to contest the Malaysian Grand Prix, initially Rins’ objective. In fact, after trying to return, the LCR pilot was forced to return home to operate on a hernia in his right leg which was pushing on the bone causing pain.

If in the beginning the idea was to recover to return to the track in the Malaysian Grand Prix, the evolution of the recovery led to preserving himself by choosing to stay still for a while longer. Here Lecuona is back on the scene, who will also replace him in Lusail, where the Qatar Grand Prix will take place in two weeks. These two races will be the fourth and fifth for the young Spaniard, who has already raced at Silverstone, Austria and Barcelona in place of Rins.

There has been no talk of a return yet, but it is thought that Rins could return to the track in Valencia, where the 2023 season will end at the end of this month. For the Spanish driver it will also be the last race with the LCR colours, before moving on to the Yamaha team, with which it should carry out the 2024 tests in Valencia.

