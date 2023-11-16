Matteo Mastrotto, CEO of Rino Mastrotto

The Vicenza group will join Mapel Group, a company specialized in the production of ribbons, inserts and accessories for the world of luxury

Rino Mastrotto, global leader in the production of leather goods, does an encore: after announcing the acquisition of Imatex, a company specialized in the production of jacquard fabrics, has now scored its second goal. Mastrotto announced that he had signed a binding agreement aimed at the acquisition of Mapel Group and its subsidiaries Mapel Textile e Mapel Components, companies specialized in the production and marketing of ribbons, inserts and accessories for the world of luxury. According to what we read on Pambianconews, the operation, the financial amount of which has not been revealed, “envisages the purchase by Rino Mastrotto of a majority share of Mapel Group by families Leni ed Ugoliniwhich will remain with one minority share and will continue to lead the management of the company.”

The marketing maneuver, which will be perfected within the year, “allows Rino Mastrotto to further expand its offering in the sector ofhigh fashion, creating important commercial and production synergies between the group’s companies”, reads the note. In recent years the Rino Mastrotto group has expanded its business with various companies: Nuova Osba, Tessitura Oreste Mariani, Carroll Leather, Morelab and, most recently, Imatex.

Mastrotto, partner in the world of luxury

“Rino Mastrotto – states the CEO Matteo Mastrotto– is a partner of the world of luxury, fromhigh fashion from high-end furniture to the most famous car manufacturers. Every step we take aims to strengthen this positioning. In the lasts In 4 years we have welcomed 6 industrial excellences into our group, key partner for the world of luxury. The operation with Mapel Group adds an important piece to our product and service offering. Our customers will be able to find an increasingly complete and sophisticated proposal in Rino Mastrotto, from leather to fabrics and, starting today, to ribbons, components and inserts”. Gian Pietro Leni e Luciano Ugolini they conclude by saying that they are “confident that this operation can allow Mapel Group the continuation of its growth path and the consolidation of the presence in the high fashion sector”.

