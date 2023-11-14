A little more than a year after canceling his visit to Mexico due to a double infection of Covid-19, former Beatle Ringo Starr announced that he will resume his plans and offer a concert at the National Auditorium in Mexico City.

The news was announced this Monday, one day after the expected arrival of Ringo Starr’s former bandmate, Paul McCartney, who will offer the first of two shows this Tuesday. what you have planned for the Foro Sol.

“A music legend returns to our country to make us spend an unforgettable night with his All Starr Band, see you on June 5th!” OCESA assured through its social networks.

The 83-year-old drummer’s show, which is also announced a few days after the release of the so-called last song by The Beatles, “Now and then”, will have its pre-sale on November 17 at exactly 2:00 p.m., while the Sale to the general public will be on the 18th, at the same time.

