No other car in the world can reverse as fast as the Rimac Nevera.

Earlier this week we had BMW in the useless records category. This time it’s Rimac with a similar result. The Rimac Nevera is the fastest reversing car in the world. The title has been officially awarded by Guinness World Records.

How fast will that go, you wonder? 90 km/h? 150 km/h? Wrong and wrong. The Rimac goes backwards faster than your car can probably go forward. The record has been set at a speed of 275.74 kilometers per hour. Good morning!

With this, Rimac demolishes the old record. The 20-year-old record was held by a Caterham 7 Fireblade that managed to drive backwards at 165 km/h. Rimac pulverizes the old record with the new figures.

Goran Drndak, test driver at Rimac, had the dignified task of driving the Nevera backwards as fast as possible. That’s easier said than done. Your brain is not designed to reverse so fast. The most important thing is to keep the car stable.

Record Rimac Nevera driving backwards

I mean, try driving in reverse at 20mph and keeping your car straight. Let alone at 275 km/h. All Drndak had to do was press the accelerator to the max and look in the rear-view mirror. I can imagine that the test rider has had the necessary training to properly perform that combination at such a speed.

But It worked. And with that, the Rimac Nevera can add a new record to the now long list of records. However, this does not happen without a struggle. At Koenigsegg they are also crazy about records and demolishing previously achieved milestones, not entirely coincidentally, records set by Rimac.

Other car brands, bring it on. Who will be the first to drive 300 km/h backwards? I grab the popcorn.

