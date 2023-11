Helma Boorsma, consultant for young informal caregivers at Evenmens, gave various lessons at the Johan Frisoschool about young informal caregivers. “You are a young informal caregiver if you are dealing with a sick family member or a family member with a diagnosis at home. That period is three months or longer. You are not an informal caregiver if your mother has a broken leg, which disappears after six weeks. The situation is actually permanent,” Boorsma explains.