Napoleon, the historical film directed by Ridley Scott, already has a release date in China

Ridley Scott’s Napoleon will hit Chinese cinemas. The big-budget historical epic will premiere in the Asian country on December 1, according to multiple sources in major Chinese media.

The film has been produced by Apple Original Films and Sony Pictures. The film will be released in Spanish cinemas on November 24, two days later than in the United States, and will later be broadcast on Apple TV+ on a date yet to be determined.

Will China be important for Napoleon’s revenue?

Universal’s Oppenheimer proved this summer that movies with heavy historical themes are by no means a deal-breaker for Chinese moviegoers, with Christopher Nolan’s film grossing $61 million, the second-best total in China of the director’s career by Behind Interstellar in 2014, which earned $139 million, it is also true that these figures are before suffering a global pandemic that changed consumer habits in terms of audiovisual entertainment. So it is difficult to predict the box office performance of Ridley Scott’s new film, whose highest-grossing films in the Asian country have been Mars in 2015, with 94.9 million dollars, and Alien: Covenant in 2017 with 45. 4 million dollars.

Napoleon needs a good result at the box office to avoid crashing

Napoleon had a budget of around 200 million dollars, before its commercialization, which makes it essential that the film have a good international box office.

The initial reaction from the media who have seen Napoleon has been largely positive. It has been consistently praised for its epic scale, a factor that is always advantageous in the Chinese market, particularly the battle scenes that make the film a brutal theatrical experience. Not counting the performances of Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby that are aiming for an Oscar nomination.

About Napoleon

Napoleon

Napoleon Bonaparte is one of the most important military leaders in history. His life arouses both criticism and admiration from historians, politicians and his own subjects. His rise to power and his harsh military campaigns have influenced generations to come, from Winston Churchill to Friedrich Nietzsche.

He was ruthless in war and a tyrant in his country, but also a liberator who came from nowhere. He was one of the first to demonstrate that a good leader did not depend on his social class and his success on the battlefield has become legendary. Such was his tactical brilliance and ruthless reputation that it took seven different coalitions among European countries to defeat him. But off the battlefield, his obsession with Josephine – his lover, his wife, and his emperor – would define his life as much as any battle.

The film is an action-packed epic that chronicles the convoluted rise and fall of the legendary Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. Set against a stunning backdrop orchestrated by director Ridley Scott, the film captures his relentless race to power through the prism of his addictive relationship with the only love of his life, Josefina, showcasing his revolutionary military and political tactics in some of the most powerful battle sequences ever filmed.

The film team

Columbia Pictures and Apple Original Films present NAPOLEON, a Scott Free production. Film starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby. Directed by Ridley Scott. Written by David Scarpa. Produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Mark Huffam and Joaquin Phoenix. Executive producers are Raymond Kirk, Aidan Elliott and Michael Pruss. The director of photography is Dariusz Wolski. Production design by Arthur Max. Editing by Claire Simpson and Sam Restivo. Costumes designed by Janty Yates and Dave Crossman. Music composed by Martin Phipps.

Napoleon opens in theaters on November 24, 2023, after which it can be viewed on Apple TV+.