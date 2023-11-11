What are the worst Ridley Scott movies? As Napoleon (2023) is about to be released, we review the least notable parts of his filmography.

Let’s talk about Ridley Scott’s 6 worst movies. The filmmaker has carved out a cinematographic legacy with masterpieces such as Alien (1979), Blade Runner (1982) and Gladiator (2000), among many others. All of them have left an indelible mark in the history of the seventh art. However, over the course of his illustrious career, he has also experimented with films that, despite his unique skill and vision, did not reach the heights of his most celebrated works.

6) 1492: The conquest of paradise (1992)

This epic account of the voyage of Christopher Columbus, although not as grand as Ridley Scott’s other works, demonstrates his ability to capture landscapes and historical moments in a visually striking way. Although the film could have benefited from deeper character development, the historical narrative and visual direction set it apart. 1492: The conquest of paradise as a work that, while not masterful, still shows glimpses of Scott’s skill.

5) Robin Hood (2010)

Ridley Scott takes the reins of the legendary story of Robin Hood with a darker and earthier approach. Although the film was received with mixed reviews, Russell Crowe’s performance as the iconic bandit gives a new perspective to the character. The filmmaker manages to create a dense and visceral atmosphere, but some may argue that the film lacks the spark and charm that characterize other adaptations of the Robin Hood myth.

4) Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014) is one of Ridley Scott’s worst films

20th Century Fox

The biblical epic of Moses and the Exodus was brought to the big screen thanks to Ridley Scott in Exodus: Gods and kings. Although the film features visually stunning moments and a solid performance by Christian Bale as Moses, it has been criticized for its lack of historical fidelity and controversial casting decisions. Despite its flaws, the film has impactful moments. A moment that reflects the distinctive touch of its author.

3) Lieutenant O’Neil (1997)

This military drama, starring Demi Moore as Lieutenant Jordan O’Neil, centers on a woman’s struggle to be accepted into Navy SEAL training. Although the film addresses relevant issues regarding gender equality in the military, it has been criticized for its predictable approach and conventional narrative formula. Ridley Scott’s direction in Lieutenant O’Neil offers moments of intensity. But the film fails to stand out among his most famous works.

2) The counselor (2013)

In this crime thriller, Ridley Scott teams up with writer Cormac McCarthy. The purpose was to explore the dark intersection between crime and morality. Although the film features a stellar cast, including Michael Fassbender and Javier Bardem, it was widely criticized for its confusing plot and overly philosophical dialogue. The counselor shows Scott venturing into risky narrative waters. But not all viewers found satisfaction in this journey.

1) Alien: Covenant (2017) is among Ridley Scott’s worst films

20th Century Fox

A sequel to Prometheus and part of the Alien saga. Ridley Scott tried to fuse the science fiction and horror elements that made the franchise famous. However, the film has been criticized for its lack of plot coherence. And for questionable creative decisions. Although it is visually striking, Alien: Covenant is on the lower end of Scott’s filmography. Because? Basically, due to its mixed reception and the inevitable comparison with previous installments of the saga.

On this tour of the lesser outstanding works of Ridley Scott, we observe that even in his films considered less successful, his cinematographic mastery continues to shine. Each film reveals a part of his unique approach and his ability to explore diverse genres. While these works may not have achieved the greatness of his most notable successes… At the very least, they offer an intriguing glimpse into the evolutionary journey of one of the most influential directors of our time.