The Hollywood strikes have seriously affected many productions, and changes in release dates are happening throughout the industry.

Like almost all production under the agreements with American unions, Gladiator 2 had to suspend filming this summer, when the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) called strikes that turned the industry upside down.

Ridley Scott was approximately 50% of the sequel to the 2000 film filmed when the actors’ strike put an end to production.

Comedies, dramas and documentaries on SkyShowtime

Sign up for SkyShowtime and you can try it without any commitment, without paying anything, for a week.

Try it for free

The suspension of filming, however, has allowed him to promote Napoleon in a big way, something that the cast could not do, also due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Now, with both strikes over and the industry regrouping to advance all open projects, Ridley Scott can return to Ancient Rome, recreated in Malta, to finish filming Gladiator 2 and, hopefully, release the movie on date.

Can Ridley Scott Gladiator 2 get it out in time?

Variety confirms that Gladiator 2 will resume filming next Monday December 4a somewhat hasty decision, if we take into account that Christmas can interrupt work due to the holidays.

However, it must be taken into account that Ridley Scott is passionate about challenges: filmed Napoleon in just 62 days, despite the technical deployment.

In any case, all that haste may not be enough if Gladiator 2 maintains its release date for November 22, 2024although it is not unreasonable to think that it is on time.

Paul Mescal will play Lucio Vero in his maturity, with Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinger, Peter Pascal, Derek Jacobi, Lior Raz, Peter Mensah and Matt Lucas completing the cast of Gladoator 2.

After more than two decades since the release of the original film, the growing interest in seeing what lies ahead Gladiator 2 It is undeniable among fans. Will it live up to the fantastic film starring Russell Crowe?