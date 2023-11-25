Director Ridley Scott had to cut key elements from one of his films and he still regrets it.

During his recent press tour to promote Napoleon, the iconic director opened up about his regret for cutting one of his previous works. The film in question, Kingdom of Heaven (2005), was affected by a decision that Ridley Scott now considers a mistake. Since it cut almost an entire hour before its theatrical release. It turns out that those precious 50 minutes were crucial to the heart and depth of the story.

In particular, the filmmaker regrets the exclusion of a crucial section of the plot that involved the death of King Baudouin IV, played by Edward Norton. These 17 outtake minutes explored the delicate situation of leprosy, the fate of the throne, and the intriguing dynamics between characters.

He removed a very shocking part.

In this omitted version, King Baudouin would have a son with his sister Sibylla (Eva Green), a dramatic twist that deepened the narrative by confronting them with a similar fate: leprosy. The plot led Sibylla to make a shocking decision: poison the baby afflicted by the disease, an act that added emotional layers to the already complex story.

Ridley Scott regrets that this scene, although intense, did not make it to the final version, believing that it could have enriched the film even more. However, he recognizes that these fragments, although they contributed to the development of the characters, could have been dispensable for the general advancement of the plot.

Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven

The director, known for his bold and detailed vision, offers several versions of his films for fans to enjoy, including one of Kingdom of Heaven. While his latest epic, Napoleon, screens in cinemas, the full version is expected to arrive on Apple TV+, offering the opportunity to explore his extensive and fascinating cinematic universe.

So if you long to immerse yourself in the majesty of Ridley Scott’s world, both his current creations and his past works await you for a fascinating cinematic experience.