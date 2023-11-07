The British director is brief but direct when responding to the criticism received for the Napoleon trailer and its historical inaccuracies.

It is very likely that one of the most anticipated November releases will be Napoleon, the biopic of the Emperor of the French directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix. The movie It arrives in movie theaters throughout Spain at the end of the month and, naturally, it is in full promotion.

With several trailers, images and posters of Napoleon shared during the film’s promotional campaign, it is easy to get an idea of ​​the magnitude of the biopic and the epic that awaits us in the recreations of the great battles fought by the historical character.

Although the film will focus a good part of its plot on the volatile relationship between Napoleon Bonaparte and Josefina de Beauharnaisinterpreted by Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), will also explore in depth the military campaigns of the prolific French strategist.

The point is that And Snowtelevision historian, shared on TikTok several criticisms of one of Napoleon’s trailers, pointing out elements such as that Bonaparte did not order the shooting of the pyramids on the Giza plateau what to Marie Antoinette They cut his hair for his execution.

Ridley Scott does not give importance to criticism of Napoleon

Through The New Yorker, Ridley Scott’s response was immediate. The British director was as brief as he was forceful when responding to Snow: “Get a life.”

Although Ridley Scott is known for his pleasure in making his films as believable and accurate as possible, he does not seem to give relevance to Dan Snow’s criticism of Napoleon.

It is possible that there are more historical inaccuracies than those seen in the trailer and, although it is something that the public tends to assume when watching a biopic with dramatic overtones, it is also reasonable for someone who defends history to make those notes when they find those mistakes.

Napoleon hits theaters on November 24, 2023con Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Rupert Everett, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell y Edouard Philipponnat.