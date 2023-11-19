The Napoleon film directed by Ridley Scott has been criticized for distancing itself from reality, but the filmmaker has several things to say about it: “Shut the fuck up.”

Napoleon, the biopic by Ridley Scott about Napoleon Bonaparte starring Joaquin Phoenixhas been criticized for not sticking to reality when telling us his story, although the filmmaker does not seem very concerned about it.

The feature film shows scenes that did not occur in real life, such as when Napoleon orders let the cannons be fired against the pyramids of Egypt on the Giza plateau, or when Marie Antoinette’s hair is cut for its execution.

In recent statements to The New Yorker, Ridley Scott responded to these criticisms by saying: “Get a life,” but now the director of the biopic he expands a little more on his justification for altering the French military leader’s story with The Times.

Ridley Scott explains why Napoleon shot the Egyptian pyramids

Ridley Scott explains that the history we know is not an immutable fact, but rather has been collected, told, transmitted and altered over time, and the case of Napoleon Bonaparte is no different.

Your film is nothing more than another version of the events for the audiovisual formatwhich does not seek to be faithful to any of the history books but rather to know how to convey Napoleon’s life well for the audience for which it is intended.

For the striking case of the pyramids he shoots at NapoleonRidley Scott assured that he did not know if it was done, “but it was a quick way to say he took Egypt” a nivel visual.

“Like all history, it has been told. Napoleon dies and, 10 years later, someone writes a book. Then someone takes that book and writes another book and like that, 400 years later there is a lot of fantasy (in the history books),” explained Ridley Scott. “When I have problems with historians, I ask: “Excuse me, were you there? No? Then shut the fuck up.”