The film starring Joaquin Phoenix arrives in Spanish cinemas tomorrow.

The movie Napoleon has been making noise for months in a marketing campaign as relentless as the Emperor of the French was in life. Ridley Scott reunites with Joaquin Phoenix more than two decades after the actor played another emperor, Commodus, in Gladiator.

The director has been in charge of showing Napoleon some of the most famous military battles of his career, from the siege of Toulon, the royalist insurrection of the 13th of Vendimiario in the year IV, or the battles of Austerlitz, Waterloo or the Pyramids of Egypt.

Precisely, the way in which Napoleon’s Egyptian campaign is represented has caused some controversy around the film. You already know that Ridley Scott himself told historian Dan Snow for pointing out some historical inaccuracies that he saw in the film.

In a recent talk with Deadline, the director defends how Napoleon’s Egyptian campaign has been portrayed, since historians themselves harbor doubts about whether it was really for “carrying the ideals of the French Revolution,” as was said at the time. or they were simply strategic and economic movements.

Napoleon’s sack of Egypt

What Ridley Scott was clear about was that he wanted to show the way in which French troops plundered the cultural riches of the North African country, in the same way they did in other territories conquered by Napoleon Bonaparte.

“They did looting and brought back a lot of wonderful artifacts from Egypt, including Cleopatra’s spiers which are now in Paris. Napoleon did a lot of looting in places like Italy, where they took all the works of art out of the cathedral in Milan. I thought I had to have that because no one had adapted the Egyptian campaign.

I think the Egyptians immediately threw in the towel and were able to, let’s say, enjoy themselves in Egypt at that particular time. While there, they definitely saw extraordinary artifacts and decided to take them to France.

And then in one of the paintings, Napoleon was standing there with a group of elegant officers as the coffin was opened to look at the figure that had been wrapped in bandages for probably 3,000 years. He had to do it: it was a beautiful counterpoint of two universes.”

Napoleon arrives tomorrow in movie theaters throughout Spain so you can enjoy the Ridley Scott movie and Joaquin Phoenix in style, with or without historical inaccuracies.