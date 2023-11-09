Why create robots with wheels to transport people, when you can design walking transportation robots, much more fun. This is what the Japanese company Sansei Technologies, inventor of the quadrupedal robot SR-02. It’s like driving a headless triceratops.

It may seem crazy to create a walking transportation robot to get around the city. SR-02 is not designed for that. This huge headless robotic dinosaur can be enjoyed in amusement parks.

Kazumichi Moriyama / YouTube

Sansei Technologies is a company based in Osaka, founded in 1951. It manufactures elevators, but also attractions for major theme parks such as Disneyland and Legoland. She is the creator of the Buzz Lightyear attraction at Disneyland Paris, the Avatar attraction at Disney World, and many more.

A walking transportation robot

SR-02 is a quadruped robot with the capacity to transport four people, comfortably seated. It measures more than four meters high and five meters long, and was presented at the Japan Mobility Show at the beginning of the year.

It is a 100% electric vehicle, which can be piloted with a joystick, or move autonomously, at the user’s choice.

Although it looks like a headless dinosaur, when it comes to getting on, it copies the camel’s method: it “sits” on the ground, folding its legs. You can see it in the opening video of the news.

As we mentioned at the beginning, it is not designed to “circulate” on the streets, or in open environments. At least this prototype walks extremely slowly. Sansei Technologies’ idea is to use it as another attraction in theme parks.

Perhaps to transport visitors around the park, or take them from one attraction to another. It is possible that we will see it very soon in a Disney or LEGO park.

SR-02 is a quadruped transport robot unique in the world. He’s not going to win any races, nor is it practical. But for fun, who wouldn’t want to pilot a walking robot dinosaur?