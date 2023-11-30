Ride to FIM Awards al Motorcycle Live di Birmingham UK



Motorcycle Live in Birmingham is a fair dedicated to motorbikes which was held in the English city from 18 to 26 November, and experienced one of its most exciting moments on the 25th, which was dedicated to the English drivers who, from 1979 to today, have won world titles in various specialties: Road Racing, Enduro, Trial, Cross, Sidecar and Endurance, for a total of sixty-five titles restored.

This is the long list of riders present at Motorcycle Live: Jonathan Rea (WorldSBK), Carl Fogarty (WorldSBK), Emma Bristow (Trial), David Knight (Enduro), Jane Daniels (Woman Enduro), Brian Morrison (Endurance), Glen English (Classic Series), Tom Sykes (WorldSBK), Ron Haslam (Road Racing), Brian Reid (Road Racing), James Toseland (WorldSBK)Ben and Tom Birchall (Sidecar), Dave Thorpe (MX), Steve Webster (Sidecar), Dougie Lampkin (Trial), James Ellison (Endurance).

James Whitman and Steve Parrish, former pilots and now established journalists, had the task of introducing and interviewing all the pilots present, who told much of their careers, complete with anecdotes and unpublished stories.

Tim Lightfoot, new Chairman ACU (Auto Cyle Union), Matthew Wear General Secretary ACU welcomed the Champions, together with Damiano Zamana Deputy General Director of the FIM.

The event, hosted by Motorcycle Live, is part of the Ride to FIM Awards, the journey which will end on 2 December in Liverpool, on the occasion of the 2023 Awards, which will celebrate the over fifty World Champions of all motorcycling disciplines which were held under the aegis of the FIM in the last competitive season. An exclusive event for the world of two wheels, which can be followed live from 11pm on FIM – MOTO TV