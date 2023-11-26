The young 13-year-old pianist, Ricky Lúa, will offer the piano recital “Maze of Emotions” (“Labyrinth of Emotions”), next Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m., at the Constitución Cultural Center (369 Manuel M. Diéguez Avenue).

This will be his solo debut in a concert as the protagonist, which also benefits the Nois Foundation, which supports children who require a liver transplant. Tickets can be purchased for 250 pesos or more, depending on the donation each person wishes to make. The purchase (donation) can be made at the GineMed Expo facilities, at Turquesa 3283, Villa la Victoria, Guadalajara or by calling 33-4346-1454.

Ricky shares in an interview with THE REPORTER that tickets must be purchased in advance, because since the recital is a benefit event, tickets cannot be sold at the property on the day of the show.

He remembers that the initiative came about because he wanted to do a recital for a cause to demonstrate his talent on the piano. “The ticket starts at 250 pesos, but people can contribute more; Even if you can’t go, you can still make your donations for this cause.” Ricky already had the opportunity to get to know the Nois Foundation. “They help children who need transplants, which are very expensive; Furthermore, after they receive the transplant, these children still have to continue paying more for their care.”

As for the repertoire, it stands out that it will be very eclectic with melodies by Ludovico Einaudi with pieces like “Experience” and “Fly”. “There will also be love songs like ‘River Flows in You’ by Yiruma, as well as a song that my piano teacher Óscar Eduardo Ramos composed called ‘Paquito’.” In addition, there will be other pieces such as “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “La Pantera Rosa” and melodies that Ricky himself composed, such as “Camino al cielo”, “which I dedicate to my grandparents, who died of cancer.” And the other piece is “Maze of Emotions,” “which is why the recital is called, because of this song.” Ricky will have other guest musicians during the recital such as his teacher, in addition to his cousin, who is also a pianist and will accompany him to play “Believer” by Imagine Dragons.

Crystallized dream

He remembers that he started playing the piano when he was eight years old. “I started because I was always interested in the instrument, but the truth is that I have no idea how to play it. But in my subdivision Professor Óscar was teaching another student, they recommended him to me and from there (everything) came about.”

He confesses that for him, as well as for the majority of people who begin to study the piano, as well as those who have in mind to delve into it, the beginning is usually boring: “It’s something that doesn’t give much pleasure, it’s hard for you to practice, the truth is. It’s not the best experience, but there’s like a part where your brain clicks and you start connecting with the piano… until the days came when I started playing for an hour or two and I didn’t realize it.” He expresses that he considers himself a person who does not find the piano that easy, “but with effort I have been able to achieve good things.” His intention is to continue professionalizing this instrument. Among his plans is to continue composing more, have other presentations and he also wants to develop an album.

AGENDA

Schedule and location

Concert by the young pianist Ricky Lúa, on Saturday, December 2, at 7:00 p.m., at the Constitución Cultural Center.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions