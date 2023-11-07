Chapter 4 of season 7 has let us see that the best point of Rick and Morty is in the interdimensional madness as happened in the best chapters

Immersed in a cosmos where adventures transcend logic, Rick & Morty takes us back to the eye of the cosmic hurricane with its season 7, episode 4. This episode is not only an homage to the multidimensional extravagances that define the series, but it validates a crucial plot twist that originated in the season 6demonstrating that the interdimensional travel It is not a mere narrative whim, but the beating heart of the ordered chaos that is the series.

Onterdimensional Travel: The Soul of Rick & Morty

The closing credits of this last episode are an ode to the value of multiverse. Through them, it is confirmed that interdimensional travel is more than a trick: it is a narrative necessity. The absence of these trips in the first half of season 6 put the cohesion of the series’ science fiction plots at stake. The existence of the multiverse in Rick & Morty allows for random and unpredictable twists that are essential to its storytelling style. anarchic.

Before the intelligent dinosaurs provided Rick with a new method of interdimensional travel in the season 6, Rick & Morty flirted with the danger of losing its essence. The series benefits from the freedom that offers the jump between dimensions, allowing, for example, the interior of people to become spaghetti to deathas happens in the opening scene of episode 4 of season 7. These unpredictable twists are what make the plot work anarchic de Rick & Morty.

Many universes of possibilities

The series, which premiered in 2013, follows the intergalactic and interdimensional adventures of the supergenio Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith. With a cast that includes Spencer Grammer, Kari Wahlgren, Chris Parnell y Sarah Chalkecombine the comedy with science fiction to explore a wide variety of themes aimed at an adult audience.

Rick & Morty’s impact transcends its humor and science fiction; It is a reflection of a culture that delights in the complexity and extravagance of creative thought. The series not only entertains, but invites reflection, challenging our perceptions of reality and ourselves, all while giving us laughter between dimensions and distant planets. It is this unique ability to combine the profound with the absurd that ensures its lasting resonance with fans.

Creative renewal after the goodbye of Justin Roiland

The departure of Justin Roilandco-founder and main voice of the two main characters, has shaken the foundations of the series, forcing a voice adjustment already a renewal in its creative direction. Although his departure could have been a fatal blow to any other show, Dan Harmon’s series has demonstrated his resilience by quickly adapting to these changes. The series has managed to maintain its essence despite altering one of its most characteristic elements: the you of its protagonists.

This change has brought a fresh air to the series, with new voices that provide a different dimension to the already iconic characters. Although some fans may notice the difference, the quality of the animation and the strength of the scripts continue to keep audiences hooked. This challenge has shown that the series is more than its creators; It is an entity that has transcended its parental figures to establish itself as a pillar within the adult entertainment.

He New way of the series feels like a evolution natural, a step forward in an interdimensional journey that knows no limits. Adaptability in the face of unexpected turns is a sign of your commitment to innovation and your ability to survive and thrive in the face of adversity. With each passing episode, the series reinvents itself and assures its fans that, regardless of the changes behind the scenes, the adventure continues with the same rebellious spirit and the acid humor that has made them a global phenomenon.