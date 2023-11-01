For years, rumors about confrontations between the director and the actor on the set have fueled the myth of the filming of Jaws.

After The Devil on Wheels, it was Jaws, back in 1975, the movie that ended up catapulting Steven Spielberg into the firmament of the film industry. The story of a killer shark that lurks in Amity Island is a key piece in the Seventh Art and, naturally, in the filmography of its director.

The film would not have been the same without the extraordinary dynamics of animosity of its three protagonists: Brody (Roy Scheider), Quint (Robert Shaw) y Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss).

There are many rumors about the filming of Jaws and the problems that the film went through in its production and, almost fifty years after its release, one of them suggests that it is not as true as it seemed.

Richard Dreyfuss y Steven Spielberg They had, according to rumors, frequent clashes during the filming of the legendary film. So much so that this rivalry has fueled a Broadway play by Ian Shawhijo de Robert Shaw: The Shark Is Broken.

What is true in the rivalry between Richard Dreyfuss and Steven Spielberg?

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the only one of the three protagonists of the 1975 film who is still alive, Richard Dreyfuss himself, has denied that such a rivalry existed with Steven Spielberg in Jaws.

“Thirty years after finishing the movie, I started hearing about the fight. I didn’t pay much attention. I don’t think they thought it would hurt me, and it did. I have to say that Carl Gottlieb (co-writer) and Steven knew there was no no dispute.

There was a kind of constant humor between us: If you only saw us on set, you might assume there was a feud, but it was never real. Never. I have enormous respect for Steven’s talent as a director, but I guess I don’t have as much respect for his talent as a friend of his.”

Despite the lapidary tone of that last sentence, Richard Dreyfuss regrets that Ian Shaw’s work did not consult him before giving vent to the rumors from the Jaws filming set. Every production is a breeding ground for confrontations of all kinds due to the tension experienced on a shoot, and Steven Spielberg’s iconic film was no exception, although not everything is true.