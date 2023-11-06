In April, Ricardo O’Farrill launched a series of accusations against Mexican stand-up figures. Daniel Sosa and Mau Nieto They were the first involved, as he accused them of drugging women, infidelity and alleged death threats.

The scandal occurred at Nieto’s wedding with Carla Fernández, when the comedian was denied entry for appearing in an “inconvenient” state. Little by little, and from the mouth of “Richie”, more details about what happened on that occasion have come to light.

In an interview for Yordi Rosado’s YouTube channel, O’Farrill spoke for the first time about the reasons that sparked the fight with those who were his friends.

There he revealed that the manic-depressive outbreak he experienced during the altercation was the result of misuse of the medications prescribed by his psychiatrist.

“What they told me that triggered my manic-depressive outbreak was the use of Venlafaxine, a medication prescribed by my ex-psychiatrist. If you are bipolar and are prone to an outbreak, Venlafaxine triggers it. I didn’t know, nor did my poor ex-psychiatrist,” he said. .

Other factors that intervened in the crisis and the deterioration of “Richie’s” mental health were alcohol and drug abuse.

“I lived with my foot on the accelerator and then my consumption was a lot of everything: a lot of alcohol, a lot of marijuana, never cocaine, I haven’t tried it. “You go to my house and it’s super loaded, I have a lot of things, now I see it and say ‘quiubole with your life'”he mentioned.

According to Ricardo O’Farrill, the lawsuit against the standuppers began before Nieto’s wedding, when he had entered a clinic to control his alcohol intake.

“Sporadic mushroom consumption, marijuana consumption and the depression that I had been carrying for years. Those were the factors that added up and caused my manic depressive outbreak,” he explained to Rosado.

Ricardo O’Farrill assured that at that time it was not clear to him that he suffered from bipolarity and, therefore, he did not measure the scope of the disorder. However, On the turntable of the ceremony, he broke out against Sosa for an altercation during the recording of a show.

“I provoked Daniel Sosa. There were no blows at any time, we are comedians and we don’t know how to fight. What happened is that “Days ago, at a recording of a stand-up show, Daniel had not shut up throughout the show,” he clarified.

The Mexican standup claimed that Sosa’s attitude irritated him. “I was in the back with my mom and my sister, and they were upset (…) When I was at the wedding, Daniel tries to greet me and I turned around and told him: ‘next time you go to a stand-up show, shut the hell up because you didn’t let me or my mom or my sister or me hear.'”

That’s when Sosa yelled at him, “tell your mom to morgue,” a phrase he interpreted as a death threat and he was immediately expelled from the party.

“It broke my heart that no one came out, that no one defended me, that I was the stinking one at the wedding. I left angry and tweeted ‘Daniel Sosa threatened to kill me’. Then I didn’t stop making lives,” he remembered.

