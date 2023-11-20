Suara.com – The household of Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan has recently been widely discussed. Their marriage is reportedly not going well because the two of them are rarely together.

Until now, both Ricis and Teuku Ryan have not revealed the truth about their disharmonious household.

Ria Ricis (instagram)

However, several signs that Ricis and Teuku Ryan are no longer living together are starting to emerge. One of them, Oki Setiana Dewi’s sister, admitted that she had divided the care schedule for her baby, Cut Raifa Aramoana.

On her personal YouTube, she explained that she and her husband both had their own four-day parenting schedule.

“Moana is on holiday but her schedule will be divided like that. 4 days with her mother, 4 days with her father, that’s how it is, it has to be fair,” said Ria Ricis via her personal YouTube.

It is not known exactly what made Ria Ricis do this. However, he admitted that his daughter could not choose yet, so her parents took the initiative to share the parenting schedule.

Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan at Baby Moana’s Birthday Event (Instagram/Imagenic)

“Moana can’t talk yet, she can’t choose yet. When she can talk, being able to choose will be good. Make a choice, Moana, learn so she can make her own decision,” said Ria Ricis.

This made several netizens suspect that Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan had separated. However, this news is not yet known.