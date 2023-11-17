Suara.com – TikTok Shop is preparing to resume operations in Indonesia after being closed by the Indonesian government.

The certainty of social media applications being able to sell again was said directly by the Assistant Deputy for SME Financing and Investment at the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs, Temmy Satya Permana, in Jakarta, Friday (17/11/2023).

“Open. The information I got from TikTok will be opened and will comply (with RI regulations),” he said.

Temmy revealed that TikTok Shop will collaborate with e-commerce which previously operated in Indonesia.

“But I don’t dare to say anything yet. But it’s possible he will join (e-commerce). Possibly yes, because if he creates his own PT, I don’t think so,” he continued.

However, Temmy emphasized that whatever scheme TikTok implements, the company must comply with and adapt to the regulations in force in Indonesia. The plan is that on November 20 2023 there will be a meeting between the Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

“We actually asked them on the 20th (November). But there has been no answer from the CEO,” said Temmy.

Temmy said that actually TikTok itself has started processing regulatory adjustments to separate the TikTok Shop from its social media. However, due to the short deadline for the publication of Minister of Trade Regulation (Permendag) No. 31 of 2023, TikTok has not been able to complete its licensing.

Apart from that, Temmy also believes that it won’t be a problem if in the end TikTok is under the banner of another e-commerce company. In the end, everything will be returned to the community in choosing the products they want to buy.

“So it’s regulated in the country of origin, but in our country (TikTok) is free? No, no, it’s a pity if Ms. Yu, who sells making hijabs, is inferior to foreign products?” he said.