Gianpiero Strisciuglio CEO of RFI

RFI, go ahead with the 5.4 billion maxi-plan

The leading company of the infrastructure hub of the Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) group, Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI), has planned an investment of approximately 5.4 billion euros by 2032 to redevelop over 600 railway stations throughout the country, with particular attention to those with high attendance. Currently, in Italy, there are over 2,200 active railway stations with passenger service. As of 2023, projects or work are underway at 223 stationsand a further 97 stations are expected to be subject to interventions by RFI in 2024.

RFI’s objective is to guarantee the elimination of any barrier, both inside and outside the station, that could hinder access to travelers who choose the train as a means of transport. Among the planned interventions are the extension and raising of the platforms to facilitate getting on and off the trains, as well as the strengthening of the video surveillance systems. These details and others will be presented today in Reggio Emilia during the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Mediopadana high-speed station, designed by Santiago Calatravae inaugurated in 2013. The station, the only one along the high-speed route between Milan and Bologna, represented a notable success, going from 16 trains and a few hundred users per day to 90 trains and 1.7 million passengers per year, an increase of 34% compared to 2022.

RFI underlines that to maintain this success, it is necessary to relaunch the original challenge: if the first 10 years were crucial for increasing the functionality of the station, the next 10 will have to focus on further improving accessibility. This principle will also guide the regeneration interventions in all 600 stations involved in the redevelopment plan, with the common objective of strengthening integration with other modes of transport (intermodality). Among the specific examples of projects, the Venezia Mestre station, with an investment of around 75 million euros, will become a hub for urban reconnection and connection between Mestre and Marghera. Similarly, Bergamo station, with an investment of 84 million euros, will become a hub of services and intermodal exchange, promoting the connection between the city and the surrounding area. RFI’s plan also involves other stations, including Teramo, Busalla, La Spezia, Genoa Pegli, Piacenza, Ferrara and Pontassieve, with interventions aimed at improving accessibility and encouraging intermodality.

