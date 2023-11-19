A cosplay that will fascinate Chainsaw Man fans.

Reze, one of the most popular Chainsaw Man characters

Chainsaw Man is probably one of the best mangas today and one of the most important anime of recent years along with other great successes in Japan such as Demon Slayer. Part of the blame for this great notoriety lies the charismatic cast of supporting characters of the work, many of them incapable of making those who follow Denji’s experiences feel indifferent.

The one that became the best manga for the third consecutive year at the Harvey Awards can also boast of having an excellent community of fans that pay tribute to their characters with such amazing cosplays like the one we shared with you from Reze.

The great Reze is back thanks to this cosplay

@mads.cosplayy is the artist behind this amazing work of characterization which reminds us how good many of Chainsaw Man’s most beloved characters would look in live-action:

@mads.cosplayy has not hesitated to Use body language to increase the fidelity of your cosplay imitating one of the most recurring poses that Reze uses in the arc in which he appeared. The gesture consists of placing one of her index fingers on the ring of the necklace that wraps around his neck. Of course, the costumes of the character represented have also been taken care of in detail.

Reze is a cheerful girl who meets Denji accidentally in chapter 40 from the Chainsaw Man manga. In that meeting she showed great interest in our protagonist, something that confuses and excites him in equal measure due to the strong feelings he has for Makima.

As Tatsuki Fujimoto usually does in his work, not everything is what it seems and beneath Reze’s cheerful attitude lies hidden a girl with great self-defense skills who has even shown how to use weapons such as small knives that will not hesitate to use if the occasion requires it.

Chainsaw Man has brought back in the most recent chapters of its manga version several secondary characters such as the Weapon Hybrids or even Quanxi, one of the most powerful characters seen in the entire plot and someone of great relevance in the arc of the International Assassins, after the arc that Reze debuted.

