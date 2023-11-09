Artificial intelligence revolutionizes the world of work: changes for 8 out of 10 workers

Between now and 2030, the demand for technical and highly qualified professions will increasingly increase, not only related to IT and technology, but also to care and services related to people, including orientation, training and social inclusion. -working. On the other hand, demand will decrease for lower-skilled professional groups, as well as for skilled and entrepreneurial professions linked to low-growth sectors (e.g. primary sector, traditional industries). Overall, however, labor demand in Italy will remain growing for the rest of the decade.

These are some of the main results of the new edition of the study The future of skills in the era of Artificial Intelligencerealized by EYworld leader in professional audit and accounting organization services, tax and legal assistance, transaction and consultancy, ManpowerGroupa leading multinational in the sector of innovative workforce solutions and Sanoma ItalyEuropean leader in the school publishing sector.

The purpose of the study, developed thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques e algoritmi di machine learningis to build a predictive model of the demand for professions and skills in Italy between now and 2030, with the aim of providing public decision-makers, companies and education and training operators with the useful tools to implement the right investments to best address the opportunities and risks that will arise by the end of the decade.

Artificial Intelligence and the demand for work

According to what emerges from the predictive study by EY, ManpowerGroup and Sanoma Italia, there is no effect of replacing human labor with AI. In Italy, in fact, the demand for labor will continue to grow in the coming yearsbut growth will slow starting in 2024 and then, more significantly, in 2027, corresponding to the increasingly important diffusion of the adoption of generative AI and advanced robotics solutions in companies. AI will have a negative impact on the demand, in particular, for professional profiles at a medium qualification level: technicians, plant operators, logistics workers, those who carry out office tasks that have to do with data management.

Instead, AI will have a differential impact on sectors. The study estimates that, in Italy, the demand for work will increase, due to AI, in 9 out of 23 sectors of activity: among these are some technologically mature sectors (telecommunications, public utilities, chemistry), but also sectors linked to the transformation of services and skills (care services, education, training and work services). Among those where aggregate labor demand is expected to decline include sectors such as banks and insurance companieswhich have long undertaken a restructuring process linked to the use of data technologies.

By disaggregating the predictions made by the predictive model for the individual professionswe note that the growth in demand linked to AI will concern very heterogeneous profiles: engineers and physicists (+7%), but also market analysts and work and training psychologists (+3%). The demand for highly creative profiles (architects, designers, planners) will grow, but so will professions linked to marketing and sales (+5%). The impact of AI on the reorganization of processes and working models will be evident in the growth in demand for managerial professions, such as administration and finance directors and organization specialists (+3%).

“The results emerging from the study confirm how, in general, job demand will increasingly shift towards high and very high qualification profiles, in many cases with hybrid technological and sector skillsets, for example in research and development, in marketing , in the field of energy sustainability” – he declares Donato Ferri, EY Europe West Consulting Managing Partner. We predict that in the next decade the profiles whose demand will experience greater growth are linked to the pervasiveness of technology, but also to the design of new models of work and collaboration between people. Not only will the relationship between “human-machine” evolve structurally, but we will see new forms of remote working and different opportunities for collaboration across value chains and between interconnected ecosystems. Ultimately, the so-called “human-in-the-loop” challenge requires that humans will always have to govern the game plan and, even more importantly, define the horizons of meaning of the value of work.”

Another change that companies will have to manage and which will have an impact on the job market is that of the ever-increasing importance of sustainability and ESG – Environmental, social, governance – objectives. An area in which 94% of global organizations admit that they do not have all the professionals necessary for this purpose and 70% are already moving to hire them. There will therefore be a growth of the so-called green jobsi.e. positions that require specific skills with respect to the different sectors of sustainability and the mastery of a wide variety of “green skills” specialized. Among the green professions of the future there are both technical figures (engineers of renewable energy sources and electric mobility) and managers (chief sustainability officer and environmental risk manager). In Italy alone there are already thousands of positions open for these profiles.

“The world of work continues to change even faster than in previous years – he comments Anna Gionfriddo, managing director of ManpowerGroup Italia. Just as it is necessary to intensify short-term upskilling and reskilling actions, also through the tools and funds available, to provide the skills for the thousands of vacant positions to achieve the objectives of the PNRR, in the same way it is essential that our country do not be unprepared for the changes that still await us in the medium and long term, as anticipated by the Predictive Study on the Future of Skills in the Era of Artificial Intelligence. It is now that we need to act together with the training system, to initiate paths that accommodate these changes. With this study we want to give a tool to organisations, training bodies and public decision makers to intervene on the Italian labor market with a long-term perspective up to the next decade”.

To avoid too large imbalances on the labor market, a businesses, the education system and public decision-makers are required to intervene in time on three-quarters of professions: in the case of occupations with declining demand, an excess of workforce will have to be managed to be reabsorbed into other roles (unskilled and medium-skilled workers such as shop assistants and warehouse workers); however, in the case of fast-growing jobs, it will be necessary to be ready to train employees with the right skills before encountering problems talent shortage (highly qualified profiles related to IT security, data analysis specialists, distributors of new services).

In particular, the “skillset”, i.e. the set of skills required of workers. Technical professions will be required to increase the variety of skills they possess, even if not strictly related to their work; vice versa, highly specialized professions will need to increasingly deepen their sector of expertise. A transversal demand is also expected sustainability skills on which over 60% of the current workforce will have to train. The green skills they are those that allow companies to improve their environmental impact, such as in the fields of pollution mitigation, combating climate change and waste prevention, environmental remediation, sustainable purchasing, energy production and management.

All the changes illustrated may therefore lead to an increase in mismatch between job supply and demand. Already today the share of hirings that Italian companies consider difficult to carry out has exceeded 48% in September 2023 and has been continuously growing since at least 2019 while the percentage of jobs available but not filled (job vacancy rate) is around 2 %, with estimated losses equal to 3% of the annual added value of industry and services.

A remedy for the talent shortage and mismatch is provided by training which in the future will constitute an increasingly precious and effective resource also thanks to the potential offered byIA to companies and training institutions. In fact, integrating AI into learning processes will be simpler and quicker align the offerings of education systems to the constant transformations of the labor market. According to estimates, the implementation of AI solutions will yield training courses and programs more accessible for workers and companies, as well as allowing a increase in teaching effectiveness superior by enhancing traditional training solutions. It will play a fundamental role orientation already in secondary schoolsset up to allow students and families to focus on acquiring skills and to recognize which training paths and which career choices offer the greatest opportunities for success.

Points out Mario Mariani, CEO of Sanoma Italia: “The study highlights how, to train young people capable of entering the world of work positively, school plays an essential role, from various aspects: on the one hand, by providing social, cognitive and emotional skills – including resilience , learning to learn, problem solving skills, critical thinking – which will allow them to enter and adapt to a continuously and rapidly changing job market. Training skills related to digital and artificial intelligence will also be very important. Another very important objective is to help young people identify the best professional path for each of them: for this reason orientation has become central to the training path. In this framework we believe that our task, as an education publishing house, is to create a connection between the world of work and school, supporting teachers and school managers, with tangible tools, to help them provide the best training to students. ”.

The mismatch coming out of Italian universities

The predictive study also estimates the mismatch in leaving Italian university courses. In particular, the model predicts that the misalignment between the skills of new Italian graduates and first-time jobs will grow significantly over the course of the decade, especially when leaving STEM paths (among others, agricultural science and technology, biotechnology, information science and technology, industrial design) and among the most frequent first-job jobs among three-year graduates (technical programmers, graphic designers, agricultural technicians).

This effect is also related to the fact that while the skillsets of professions are dynamic and change quickly, the curricula of degree classes are less subject to significant changes in the short term. Partly, the nature of the general difficulty in recruiting graduates derives from this misalignment between the timing of changes in the needs of the labor market and the response times of the university system.

