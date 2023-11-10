The sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels, has landed in theaters around the world, giving us one of the lightest films in the MCU.

The film is a fun exercise that gets straight to the point and is enjoyable from beginning to end. The best: the leading trio, but it is clear that Ms. Marvel steals the movie. Furthermore, it is definitely one of the most comical installments of the MCU. Plunging headlong into an adventure with no other pretensions than to entertain and make us have a good time. Without further ado. Sometimes we forget that we are talking about superheroes.

In The Marvels, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau are forced to join forces when their powers intertwine and they have to confront past sins that make it clear that there is no action without consequence as they begin to pave the way for the imminent Secret Wars.

Action. Emotion. Drama. Comedy. And musical!

It is undeniable that Marvel Studios is not going through one of its best moments. And the criticism that his latest productions have received; Hollywood strikes, problems with visual effects finishing; its main villain, the crisis in cinemas and the box office, its new television path that has left much to be desired, the fatigue of superheroes…

There are many symptoms that point to the end of an era. But do you know an indisputable truth? We are facing a new territory yet to be mapped. Marvel Studios should have died a long time ago. The truth. It is the first time that a franchise with so many years behind it is still standing fighting against all odds.

The talk of Marvel’s crisis is something that comes to the fore from time to time. Doesn’t anyone remember what happened when they were about to fire Kevin Feige? James Gunn leaving Marvel in one of his best moments?

No one can stay on the crest wave without ups and downs. With calm. Better times will come, which is why they deserve at least the benefit of the doubt. The Marvels doesn’t exactly arrive at the best time, much less with what has happened to the film even before its release.

Captain Marvel in The Marvels

But leaving aside the controversies or that visceral hatred that Brie Larson arouses without yet knowing the reason personally. The Marvels definitely won’t be the movie that makes anyone regain faith in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Or if. Who knows? Each one is unique with their particular experience watching a movie. And The Marvels is a worthy film. There is no doubt about that.

A sequel that multiplies the experience of its predecessor by three by adding Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau to the equation, which serve to explore other facets that we had not seen of Captain Marvel until now. Which makes us connect a little more with Marvel Studios’ Most Powerful Heroine.

The Marvels presents us with a story with a very simple plot. They don’t make life too complicated by presenting the threat. Because the most important thing is the three protagonists.

And all the attention is focused on them. And it’s the best.

On the one hand we have a sober Brie Larson who returns as Captain Marvel and in this film allows her to evolve beyond the restraint to which we saw her subjected in her original film and she appears looser; Above all, thanks to her co-stars; Teyonah Parris helps us empathize a little more with Carol and her connection with the past, this being her constant and the family drama that unites them. While Kamala Khan, the super fan of The Avengers from New Jersey, better known as Ms. Marvel, steals the movie, becoming the main protagonist. And the true heart of it.

The chemistry between the three of them is the best thing about the film and it’s worth watching it for them.

The Marvels

All of Kamala Khan’s scenes are pure gold and her family along with Nick Fury are used as comic relief that at times I will not deny is tiring but I understand that they are there to lighten the tension a little.

I hope that after watching the movie Ms. Marvel it grows in popularity and its series is revalued. The Marvels could be considered a sequel to that series. And it’s a shame that Samuel L. Jackson has in the end been relegated to being a shadow of what he was… Let’s not mention Secret Invasion. Even though in the movie we have Skrulls and such.

The plot of the film, as I have already mentioned, is not too complicated and here you can see the scissoring it has suffered in the editing because there are hardly any scenes of overexplanation, it goes straight to the point, leaving many more doubts than answers. But that says a lot about how it is planned.

The McGuffin they use is the typical powerful object of which few details are given despite the fact that it is apparently presented as a key element of The Multiverse Saga. But that’s not what this movie is about. There are very fun and curious moments. With surprising scenes. And other dramatic ones without being very relevant because they don’t scratch more than necessary.

And I think that shows that the script is a Frankenstein’s monster since the director or the editing in the end does not know the tone they want to go for and I think this spoils the film because it does not know very well where to go. Resolving some conflicts in a very poor and hasty way without taking any risks.

That constant push and pull is disappointing in some cases. In management, it is noted that Nia DaCosta only followed the designs of senior executives. Because no soul is seen in the film. Generic like few others. She is at least more fluid than the previous Captain Marvel. But it’s that mismatch in tone that hasn’t allowed me to fully enjoy it. And the villain. Dar-Benn the Accuser is still a shadow of Ronan the Accuser whom we met in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Zoe Awston does what she can with the role she has been given and the villain becomes not only the worst thing in the film but also one of the worst villains in Marvel Studios. Forgettable is an understatement. Very out of place at times. She fails to shine, much less seduce. Too bad for Marvel Studios who could have presented something worthy. But as I have already mentioned. The Marvels make up for it.

The Marvels is also one of the most comical movies.

The theme of the Nega-Bandas is still a tribute to Captain Marvel from the cartoons and it seems that the McGuffin will still give a lot to talk about in the not too distant future… Take a look at the Ms. Marvel series.

Disney Plus

The film opens several fronts that indicate that there is clearly a plan for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now little by little we are seeing them drawn on the horizon. It is clear where we are going to go before the Secret Wars.

But The Marvels does not allow itself to be an inconsequential film in the aspect that it is a film that is enjoyed by itself but do not expect to see here the essential chapter of The Saga of the Multiverse or anything like that.

I think it is an essential chapter to establish Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and make her presence known.

Look out for the unexpected cameos!

Laura Karpman’s music has also fascinated me, especially because of its main theme, which seems super iconic to me. The Marvels already promises to be a film that inspires a new generation. And up to here I can read.

The Marvels is not a big crossover with explosive consequences that will change Marvel Studios forever. It is a fulfilling, entertaining, endearing film that exploits its leading trio to the best of its ability. Without further ado. Marvel Studios still has many pending tasks and in the coming years we will see how they develop some of the issues that the film has left us on the table.

Meanwhile, let’s continue enjoying Phase 5 of Marvel Studios and The Multiverse Saga as if there were no tomorrow. In the end we are left with the sensations. And this movie has left me with very good vibes. I won’t deny it.

From 1 to 10, what did you think of The Marvels? What did you think of the post-credits scenes? And Ms. Marvel? Captain Marvel? Professor Marvel? What theories do you have about what’s coming?