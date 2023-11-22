Jeff Lemire and Doug Mahnke take Swamp Thing to a climatic nightmare to tell us about the great battle that will decide the survival of humanity.

After a long wait, Lemire and Mahnke finish their story about the Green elemental. Swamp Thing returns to face his replacement. But this time his legacy is not life, Parliament has decided to end Humanity and Alec Holland is tired of the battle. A post-apocalyptic nightmare in which courage, life and family face his disappearance, and his defenders have long since turned their backs on them.

Swamp Thing was created by Len Wein and Berni Writghson as an iteration of Frankenstein’s monster, a monster born from the irresponsible manipulation of science. But little by little it transformed into something greater, a representation of the rational imposing itself on the wild, and as an avatar of humanity against the strange, the supernatural, until Alan Moore arrived.

The Englishman entered the American market like a storm, and his first great work was Swamp Thing. In just one episode he changed the entire reality of the character, and in a short time he created a new cosmogony that would end up being very important for the entire DC universe, the elementals and their avatars, a world that was alive and responded to the attacks against it. an established pillar. This entire era and its impact was also the seed of the creation of the most important label in the history of the publishing house in its modern era: Vertigo.

The Thing trans Alan Moore

All this made Alec Holland and his world legendary. And it caused every sequel to be closely examined and criticized and usually reviled for being inferior. Others like Brian K. Vaughn tried to continue the saga with the Holland family, the result was not interesting, although there were ideas with potential. Today there is a new Swamp Thing, Alec Holland is still present, but Ram V, the current screenwriter of the collection, preferred to move away from the character and his world to create a different saga with what existed.

But we all miss the original Thing. So at the Black Label label, home of alternative, adult and non-canon stories, Lemire and Mahnke decided to give it a conclusion, one of many that could occur.

A future in which Humanity has destroyed the Earth

The future. Everything has been devastated and humanity is barely surviving. The vegetation devastated, nature annihilated, the Green cries out for revenge, the rot is hungry and the red cannot destroy its children, a new avatar must be born, but this time it does not defend man, it must destroy him.

This is how Jeff Lemire begins this adventure of redemption and responsibility, improvement and, above all, change. But it is not the Thing that has to go through this process, it is humanity, represented by a small population that commits cruel but necessary acts to survive, as man has always done, without foreseeing the future, without caring for the consequences of their actions. And to tell this story, a girl who represents the future, with enthusiasm, unaware of the past, who proposes the necessary change that Alec Holland must initiate. Although he is forced by John Constanine. And the red avatar will have to help.

The Thing returns to save Humanity from its decisions

The series is simple and direct, with little introspection. Readers know the characters well, they are some of DC’s most popular. So he sets out, develops and concludes his story in a race at full speed. Because if something is apocalyptic it is fast and brutal, as Mad Max taught us. There is hope, there is negativity, Lemire stands as the Thing, skeptical but not cynical (that’s Constantine) in a new world that he doesn’t know if he’s worth saving. This time John is the hero even if he doesn’t want it, the key to saving the situation, but in his own style, expeditious, rude and without taking into account anyone other than him, like the old world that dies in the first pages. of the comic.

All of this deserves a very specific image, hard, direct, ugly, full of dirt, Doug Mahnke is perfect for it. Because his ability to create monsters and action is remarkable, because he masters extreme gestures and because although he is best known for Green Lantern or Superman, he is an author with an enormous capacity for horror. The result is page compositions with huge vignettes, the album format helps to loosen up a lot, with action and a lot of dirt per square centimeter.

A work that is closer to Alan Moore’s first period in the collection, but without wanting to have his elevation, just a powerful theme and a powerful aesthetic, and he achieves it. It is a deep but addictive and dynamic adventure that is read with pleasure.

Swamp Thing Green Hell is an ending, but Swamp Thing never dies.

Swamp Thing: Green Hell

Title: : Swamp Thing: Green Hell

URL : Milcomics

Author : Jeff Lemire, Doug Mahnke

Format : Paperback

Publication date : 2023-05-25

ISBN : 9788419279200

