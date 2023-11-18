Review of Wish: The Power of Dreams, the new film from Disney Studios with which they pay tribute to their hundred years of experience in the world of animation. Premieres on November 24.

The year 2023 is very special for Disney Studios given that it celebrates 100 years in the animation business and has gone through many changes throughout all this time. They have been celebrating it in multiple ways: exhibitions, conferences, charity events, raffles, product launches, etc.

The icing on the cake is the artistic creation itself with the short film Once Upon a Time and with the 62nd feature film of the Mouse House Wish: The Power of Dreams, which come to create a kind of compendium of characters, moments, music and, in sum, a collage of the quintessence of your identity seal.

The film presents us with a colorful, friendly and simple adventure that works precisely by avoiding megalomania: it fulfills its objective perfectly and delights the eyes and ears during its well-defined 92 minutes of footage. Even in this sense it can be seen that appeals to a child audience, in addition to seeking to touch the hearts of Disneymaniacs who know the movies by heart.

Our dreams are the best part of ourselves

A person without illusions is like an elephant without a trunk: Wish: The power of dreams offers a candid reflection on something as human as the aspirations that give us the strength to live and fulfill our most intimate desires. They are, in short, the engine that moves us to action.

The film introduces us to Ashaa young woman who longs to become the apprentice of the Magnificent King, the ruler and protector of Rosas. The place has become an oasis of peace thanks to the fact that it has welcomed people from all corners of the world. Those who settle there only have to offer them their most precious dream when they come of age.

The king, thanks to his powerful magic, periodically grants a wish, making his people happy. However, Asha begins to worry when she sees that those who never see them fulfilled are heartbroken.

One day he makes a wish to the cosmos with so much force that a small ball of energy breaks off. So, Estrella He will give you his help.

A beautiful and colorful bucolic Spain

Wish: The power of dreams is set in Rosas, a fictional island located off Spain. So there is a strong influence of our culture in the film: from sounds like castanets or flamenco touches that are heard in the musicalization of the soundtrack to much more obvious references such as the architecture of Castilla and the southern basin.

The multiculturalism of the Mediterranean and a melting pot of cultures such as the Iberian Peninsula seems ideal for the development of the narrative.

In addition to this, we also find a key element: the treatment of the image. The “watercolor look” is one more way to go back to some of the studio’s first projects such as Snow White or Pinocchio that suits it wonderfully and gives it a very special warmth and distinctive touch.

A deliberate attempt has been made to create a timeless film, uncomplicated but with the strong seal of Disney’s hallmarks, in such a way that it is easy for it to age well.

The combination of new techniques with the most artisanal animation works wonderfully, as does the gallery of characters, stereotyped but functional, taking into account the age group the film is aimed at.

Wish: The power of dreams It is above all a film of emotional celebration which, in addition to being articulated as a fairy tale, condenses many references to the entire background of Disney Animation Studios and the values ​​to which it has always appealed: beauty, joy, hope, friendship…

It is a love letter open to its journey and its highlights, so the best thing is to go to the cinema to see it, letting our inner child come out and letting him embrace the feast of music and color.

VALUATION:

We are celebrating our anniversary! Disney Studios celebrates 100 years of history and celebrates it in many different ways: also by launching a feature film full of references and nods to some of its most beloved characters.

THE BEST:

The texture of the animation and the reminiscences of previous films.

WORST:

It is a very simple film in its message and its expression. which makes it very predictable.