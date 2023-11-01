We analyze WarioWare: Move It! for Nintendo Switch, the new proposal from Mario’s enemy that adds motion controls to its microgames.

The raid of Wario on Nintendo Switch She is being quite attractive, showing that Mario’s archenemy still has a lot of fabric to cut. And it is no wonder with the generation that the Japanese company is marking, where it is achieving that some niche sagas rise from their ashes to show all the potential in the hybrid machine before making the jump to Nintendo Switch 2. The system’s first exclusive bet was WarioWare: Get It Together!but it didn’t stop there, because the friendly and grumpy character returns with another installment of this microgame saga.

I’ve been moving for a few days to the sound of WarioWare: Move It!which lives up to its name and invites you to perform certain movements together with the Joy-Con to correctly execute any type of movement required by the microgame in a very short space of time. It is a fun proposal that in groups can bring great laughter, something that is a hallmark of this license, but It does not seem that motion controls are the best option to face a title in which reflexes are key and in which the slightest synchronization error can ruin everything. Stay with me and I’ll tell you everything you need to know in the complete analysis of WarioWare: Move It!

+ Pros

Very funny and with hilarious moments, a trademark of the WarioWare saga. The great variety of microgames that the title includes, with many variants. Playing it in company provides a lot of laughter and unique moments. Make the most of the motion control of the Joy-Con…

– Contras

…although sometimes it causes synchronization errors in the movement. The short action maneuver causes some microgames to not be understood. The possibility of constantly reviving makes it less difficult. The tutorials are almost longer than the microgames.

WarioWare: Move It!: price, platforms and where to buy

WarioWare: Move It!PlatformNintendo SwitchRelease dateNovember 3, 2023DeveloperNintendoGenrePuzzlesLanguageVoices and texts in Spanish

WarioWare: Move It! It is an installment of the famous microgame license developed by Nintendo in which Wario, Mario’s archenemy, is the protagonist along with all his friends. It is a proposal based on puzzles that must be solved in a few seconds and with body movement control through the use of the Joy-Con. With its launch the November 3, 2023 exclusively for Nintendo Switchhas a complete translation into Spanish using voices and text.

Wario Ware: Move it Nintendo Switch

How cool Wario and company’s vacation is!

The premise of WarioWare: Move It! It is really simple, since the protagonist of the saga and his inseparable friends go on a trip to a paradise island to live a lot of adventures, where things will soon get complicated with the classic pranks and the irreverent humor from the Wario games. With this scenario, you enter a campaign mode in which you accompany the different characters through some of their experiences on vacation to try to reverse the situations they have to face. As? Well moving your body to overcome different microgames that are being presented.

The proposal is based on the classic style of any self-respecting WarioWare installment, but here Motion control is introduced, probably one of the most wasted virtues of the Nintendo Switch since it hit the market. In this way, you have to place the Joy-Con in specific positions that marks the game, although there they are called posolitos, to correctly execute the different actions that lead you to success or failure. At each of the levels you have a total of 4 livesalthough the game constantly offers you the chance to revive if you manage to trace a body position. With that, the game loses in difficulty and lengthsince simply by knowing how to perform that action you can advance through the different levels almost without the need to overcome the microgames.

Short-distance fun

WarioWare: Move It! it’s a really fun gameThere is no doubt about that. Nintendo has been able to provide a identity dose the character with this license and knows perfectly what he has to do to combine an attractive title that can be enjoyed both alone and in a group. If you’ve played any previous iteration starring Mario’s counterpart, you’ll be delighted with what it has to offer, as both the cinematics that occur to give packaging to the campaign mode, and the microgames more than comply with that characteristic humor and that manages to make you smile.

However, it is a fun as brief as the microgames that star in it. Let’s assume that WarioWare: Move It! It includes Joy-Con motion control, so it is mandatory to play it in television mode to have a good margin of maneuver due to the movements that must be made. At first, the proposal seems attractive, but it ends up drowning like sailors who respond to the song of a siren. Many times, movement communication is not entirely precisesomething that in a game aimed at the use of reflexes and speed ends up being fatal for the execution of its playable base.

Another element in which it is not completely convincing is that, since it is microgames lasting between 3-5 secondsit is very difficult to locate exactly what to do, since In many cases the objective is not entirely clear, so the result ends up being a resounding defeat without barely giving you time to know where you were or what you should have done. Sometimes, It is not even very clear what position the Joy-Con must have to execute the movementbecause it seems that, even if you follow the tutorial, the answer ends up going in the opposite direction.

Speaking of tutorials: I understand that you have to spend some time for the player to adapt to the posture required by the microgame you are going to play next, but The introduction of each of them is accompanied by an animation and a narration in the ancestral style which, as the minutes go by, ends up being very boring, especially when the dialogue expands unnecessarily without you being able to skip it. I am aware that it is a license with humor as its flag, but this is something that It’s neither funny nor really contributes much. to what the game proposes.

Microgames for all tastes and colors

But let’s get to what’s really important, which is nothing other than the minigames. Once you manage to overcome the obstacles that WarioWare: Move It! insists on putting you so that the experience is not entirely satisfactory, Getting into the microgames themselves is a potentially fun experience and that catches you. In fact, even at those levels where the proposal hasn’t given you enough time to understand how it works, you’re itching to run into it again and figure out what the hell you had to do. This is the true magic of the WarioWare saga and here it is more than fulfilled.

The quantity and variety of microgames is overwhelming and always tries to offer you new mechanics, based on the techniques that they teach you in each chapter of the campaign mode. Some chapters that, by the way, also vary the main characters, so you are always seeing new faces between microgames. He waste of originality that has been made so that each microgame is unique and is nothing like – with rare exceptions – the previous ones you have played is worthy of applause, so You will always find yourself doing something new that may surprise you.. The good news is that, despite the short duration of the campaign mode, You can replay it several times and the path will be differentdiscovering new challenges and puzzles that will surprise you, even more so if you play in company, since this mode allows you to play it cooperatively with another person.

To be able to play among four you must access Party mode, including different categories in which players take turns playing microgames and trying to beat their opponents. It is a really entertaining bet, since these types of games are enjoyed much more in company, so it is an ideal option for gatherings at home with friends or family. In this, WarioWare: Move It! It works like a charm.

A fabulous face wash

It’s time to finish with this analysis of WarioWare: Move It! and you have to do it with him artistic style of the proposal, since On a technical level it performs at a high level due to the low demand of the animations of each microgame, which in many moments are caricatures, quite simple movements or static designs. Beyond the communication problems with the Joy-Con at certain times, there is not much more to point out in that regard. On an artistic level there are several important aspects to comment on.

And it is that WarioWare: Move It! looks a really impressive finishcon a very polished drawing and animations in the cinematics that seem taken from an animated short. The truth is that it is a title that knows how to move like a fish in water in this field to demonstrate real muscle in this type of content and vary with the different graphic styles that each of the minigames show. It may seem like a very simple game, but it has a huge variety of scenarios and great work behind it in artistic terms, so you can see absolute madness in formats that vary from pixel art to much more elaborate graphics adapted to today. Brutal in this sense.

Finally, The soundtrack complies, but it doesn’t stand out too much either.. It is true that there are very varied themes that energize the path between microgames, but it is not crazy and it is not intended to be, since it is not the central element of the playable bet. For its part, The dubbing of each of the characters seems straight out of an animated series.so the result is more than satisfactory.

Wario Ware: Move it Nintendo Switch

Final rating of WarioWare: Move It!

It cannot be said that WarioWare: Move It! be a must have game from the Nintendo Switch catalog and not even that it is the best delivery that Nintendo has released to date, but it is a fun proposal that entertains and knows what audience it is aimed at.. It has some errors that can ruin the experience, but at the end of the day it is a good option to hang out at a gathering of friends and will always guarantee a good laugh, something that is a hallmark of this Nintendo saga.

