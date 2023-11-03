Review of This is going to hurt, a friendly Apple TV+ film that mixes romantic comedy with science fiction and stars Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed.

Apple TV+ continues to strengthen its film offering with ambitious productions, such as Assassins of the Moon and Napoleon, which will soon arrive on the platform, but also with more modest feature films, such as This is going to hurt.

Christos Nikou’s new film after Apples has been through different festivals such as the Zinemaldia in San Sebastian and today it premieres on Apple TV+, although it arrives without much promotion.

When publishing the trailer for This is going to hurt, we commented that Apple encouraged us to look for true love with this film and the truth is that there is some truth in the phrase.

This is going to hurt is a very entertaining film that follows the pattern of series like Black Mirror, which seek to talk about an important topic through the implementation of technology. In this case, it is about love. Be it true love, the one that goes out, the one that cannot be found or the incompatible one.

With an approach that may also remind us of Separation in its formal proposal, it narrates the experiences of several characters around an institute where couples come to learn how to improve their relationships. They undergo a course that ends with an unpleasant test…

They both have a nail pulled off and analyzed in a machine. And then they are informed how compatible they are, or rather whether they love each other or not. No matter their words or what they convey, the result is unappealable.

More romance than love

Apple TV+

This is going to hurt has a cast led by Jessie Buckley (Fargo), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Luke Wilson (Zombieland).

The casting choice is more than correct. Although it is true that it is not a script that demands too much intensity, the protagonists and the costume design define the prototypes that they will represent during the 113 minutes that the story lasts.

The script is the weakest thing about This is Going to Hurt, something especially annoying in a thesis film. Although he enters the plot with good pulse and has comic moments, at a certain point It becomes too predictable, does not close the story well and perverts the theme which tries to analyze by mixing romanticism with love.

Is there non-romantic love? This may be a question that jumps out to anyone who sees This is going to hurt. Everything loving is reduced to some tropes and an absurd standardization of what a couple is, or what is considered necessary to formalize a relationship.

In the end there is the feeling that all the ambition of the proposal is subjugated by the need to comply with a spectator who will probably get closer to This is going to hurt from the search for a romantic story that from the reflection on the love that could exist.

Although the comparison is not entirely fair for different reasons, such as the cast, an example of a film with similar elements that successfully delves into feelings could be Forget About Me. However, in this case we are left with a much more forgettable viewing.

When I saw This is going to hurt at Zinemaldia, I thought it was a feature film for the platform, with everything that usually means in terms of modesty of the proposal and, unfortunately, it needs to be a comfortable film for any viewer to watch.

VALUATION:

This is going to hurt wants to talk about love and romanticism in a story that introduces an element of science fiction and that has several comic moments that work well, but the development is not very adventurous and full of clichés. It remains a pleasant film, although somewhat cowardly.

THE BEST:

The actors and the initial proposal that arouse great curiosity in the viewer.

WORST:

The script ends up opting for romantic topics and the final stretch is too predictable.