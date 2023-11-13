Review of The Old Oak, the exciting conclusion to Ken Loach’s northeast trilogy centered on the English town of Durham. Premieres on November 17.

The new film of the tireless and active man arrives in theaters Ken Loachas an unofficial triptych of the northeast of England alongside the devastating Yo, Daniel Blake and Sorry, We Missed You.

Of three, The old oak is the brightest film, although it is a portrait of one of the most depressed areas of Durhamwhich is experiencing a gradual decline since the closure of the mines, the devaluation of housing and the aging of the population.

The pub called The Old Oak that gives the film its title is a special place. Not only is it the last place standing, but it is also the only public space left where people can meet to talk about the problems of the neighborhood and look for solutions to their complicated situation, from which it is difficult to find a way out.

TJ Ballantyne, the owner, is actively involved in the integration of a group of Syrian refugees who are sent to the town without notice and relocated. Tensions are not long in coming: can they find a way for the two communities to understand each other?

Respect and dialogue against fear and misunderstanding

It’s the what and it’s the how: migratory flows are part of the hottest news. Specifically, it is estimated that 6 out of 10 Syrians are displaced and the situation in their country shows no signs of improving. Surviving is synonymous with emigrating, but It is difficult for solidarity networks to function when there is little to share.

Paul Laverty’s script seems to have two great purposes: to honor two communities that have been crushed in one case by war and in another case by a voracious economic system and that are condemned to understand each other in order to coexist in peace. In addition to the fact that they have much more in common than what separates them.

Xenophobia is openly shown, the way in which social networks encourage hoaxes and give rise to fears that are often completely unfounded.but giving all this a very illuminating social context and without failing to honor the memory of the local population and their efforts to move forward.

The same names are given to unions, firefighters, churches or volunteer groups that take time where there is none (at this point he dialogues with films like On the Margins, for example) to lend a hand and try to build a better world.

In its desire to be faithful to reality, furthermore, Loach has turned to non-professional actors, people who have been living in the United Kingdom for years and who effectively fled from an atrocious reality.. The move works out very well in the epilogue, not so much in other sections of the film, in which it goes a little outside the narrative. In any case, it is the result of his commitment to reality.

The last great social filmmaker standing?

Ken Loach’s cinema is a genre in itself: is perhaps one of the last guarantors of a way of directing. That is to say, a viewer is clear about what he is going to find in the room when he comes to see one of his films.

At 86 years old, he continues to claim himself as a necessary filmmaker, with a sharp gaze and the ability to hold a mirror up to our noses. His films may be very local, but the themes he deals with are completely exportable to any other place, changing the power dynamics.

That is what makes us so uncomfortable when it leaves us without hope, in a dead end. In this film he has managed to contain his most pessimistic side so as not to lose credibility but give us something to hold on to. Something that is also as universal as great values ​​of humanity: solidarity, collaboration, the creation of a community.

The sad question that remains after seeing The old oak It’s who will do what he does now when he’s gone. We will have to shake off that future emptiness by enjoying his films and the way in which he attacks our emotions, calling us to be moved and therefore to take action to the extent that each one wants or can: from activism, collaboration or concord.

In rabidly capitalist societies in which the wildest individualism prevails, this seems essential: The old oak It couldn’t be a more pertinent and accurate film..

VALUATION:

Few filmmakers have as clear a vision as Loach, who in this third film finds the perfect balance between denunciation and hope.

THE BEST:

The way it x-rays society and the hopeful message that harmony and understanding is possible to create healthy communities.

WORST:

Some of the non-professional interpretations are a bit squeaky (some glances at the camera sneak in, for example).