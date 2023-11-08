Review of The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel in which Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion also come together with several promising surprises for the future UCM. Premieres on November 9.

The UCM is going through times of crisis: it seems that neither the Marvel series nor the movies are arousing the interest of an audience overwhelmed by the huge number of titles that cinemas and platforms release year after year. Gone are the great titles that attracted the masses like Infinity War or Endgame.

To tell the truth, not even the distributor seems to have much faith in their product. The rushed press screening, just 24 hours before the launch, speaks for itself.

The Marvels arrives at a good time because it has room to shine on a billboard somewhat in need of blockbusters, but also carrying problems that have made a lot of noise during the filming and post-production of the film… and that have been resolved surprisingly well.

In its favor works the fact that it is the shortest film in the UCM at 105 minutes long that, this time, they are grateful for not giving respite and a certain starwarscization (sorry for the word); against the fact that it is so light that it is more than anecdotal, expendable, due to its central theme, which is more an excuse to bring the trio of protagonists together and “force” them to cooperate than anything else.

The characters are worthwhile, the performers involved have more than proven solvency and the production has the means to put together a memorable adventure.

So why does the end result feel so inconsequential? Why would it be almost a sin to miss a solo Thor movie but there is so little faith in this sequel to Captain Marvel and the Ms. Marvel series? Why are the box office projections so pessimistic and expectations so low? Will all this work in your favor or against you?

Reengaging: the starting point

Do you have to do homework before going to the movie theater? It is not unavoidable, but it is advisable to be minimally familiar with the characters. The plot is perfectly understandable and accessible to the general public, in addition to having a good background that makes it even easy to recommend as an entertaining adventure.

No, it is not a lavish feast, but it fills the belly and reaches a good level in its genre. Come on, it’s not a disaster, although it is somewhat formulaic due to the laxity of the author’s seal (it is noticeable that at a certain moment Nia DaCosta gave creative control to Kevin Feige) and the MCU’s recurring disinterest in exploiting its female characters if not by grouping and isolating them.

At the beginning of The Marvels We meet again with the crazy protector of New Jersey, the young Kamala Khan who suffers an unexpected phenomenon.

Carol Danvers has regained the identity that the Kree took from her and has exacted her revenge against the Supreme Intelligence, but a series of unforeseen consequences force her to bear the weight of a destabilized universe that she must repair with the help of Nick Fury.

When duty takes her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers connect with those of her superfan Ms. Marvel, and those of her niece, now an astronaut on SABER, Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, The members of this unusual trio will have to join forces and learn to work as a team like The Marvels to save the universe..

Fresh air and cats

When so many interferences occur during the gestation of a film, what suffers the most is its structure and internal coherence. So it is not surprising that The Marvels be so irregular, with well-tuned moments and others with which it is more difficult to connect or follow logic.

It is not the only drawback that can be put to the film, which has some very unpolished special effects in more than one moment and which extends some jokes too long, but which certainly leaves a much better taste in the mouth than expected. judging by the chaotic gestation process.

Marvel Studios

Two (pleasant) final surprises

Although it is true that we are facing an anecdotal adventure, The Marvels proposes several very interesting things: the collaboration between three superheroines who work wonderfully together in the action sequences, an epilogue that puts us on the track of the development of a new and refreshing supergroup and a post-credits scene that gives us a real candy for the future.

They are three good shots of energy to a universe that, as we said at the beginning, is in crisis but may be emerging from lethargy.

Kamala Khan is pure adrenaline, good vibes, humor and passion: She and her family eat the movie without a problem, although there are also other elements that give it color, lightheartedness and emotion. Carol Danvers is going to surprise you with the transformation that she undergoes at a certain moment that she cannot be more in line with Disney’s centennial celebration. Seeing is believing.

Marvel Studios

In short, although the cuts in the editing room are more than noticeable and the special effects sometimes leave a lot to be desired, The Marvels It works and it doesn’t deserve the disdain projected in the future or to be “ghosted”: He is aware of who his audience is and uses his tools to give continuity to the story and characters in a remarkable way.

The teenager who still lives in me has been resurrected and is clapping her ears, eager for the movie merchandise and to review the film, which means that in the end, they have done their homework and handed in their homework. Higher, further and faster!

VALUATION:

The latest cinematic entry in the UCM is an adventure that works quite well on a plot level: it offers more than worthy entertainment, it is fun, it has action and character development. A remarkable film that everyone seemed to have an unjustified fear of, even though it has its areas of improvement.

THE BEST:

It is a light-hearted film, quite concrete and stimulating in the face of what is to come. The humor is quite fresh and so is the camaraderie.

WORST:

You can see the seams in the final cut, some visual effects are not very polished and there are some “WTF!” moments.