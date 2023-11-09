We have already seen The Marvels in the cinema and we will tell you what we thought without spoilers. It is certainly a very forgettable film.

In the contemporary film industry, there are productions that capture the attention and imagination of the public. However, not all projects become memorable works. Such is the case of The Marvels, a film that, despite having promising elements, fails to transcend the limitations imposed by a disjointed script and uneven execution.

The Marvels Story Summary

The story of The Marvels It unfolds in the universe inhabited by Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), the intrepid Captain Marvel, who has regained her identity taken away by the tyrannical Kree and has executed her revenge against the fearsome Supreme Intelligence. However, victory does not come without a price, and a series of unexpected consequences lead Carol Danvers to confront a universe out of balance.

The journey in The Marvels leads her to a mysterious wormhole linked to a revolutionary Kree faction. And, in this meeting, the powers of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a fervent admirer of Captain Marvel, also known as Ms. Marvel, and those of her niece, now an astronaut in SABER, the budding captain Monica Rambeau, intertwine. (Teyonah Parris). Together, these three brave women join together to form a team destined to preserve the integrity of the universe.

Positive points of the movie

Marvel Studios

The magnetic presence and undeniable talent of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in The Marvels lights up the screen every time this young actress appears on stage. Her captivating performance brings to life a character that embodies admiration and devotion to Captain Marvel’s legacy. Iman Vellani stands as the highlight of the film, a performance that deserves to be highlighted and celebrated.

The The Marvels film It begins with a narrative firmness that promises a rewarding experience. The initial development sets an immersive tone and lays the groundwork for what could have been a memorable cinematic journey. The construction of the universe and the introduction of the characters is carried out with great skill and with notable narrative precision within the MCU.

The core of The Marvels lies in the interaction between the three protagonists: Capitana Marvel, Ms. Marvel y Monica Rambeau. These links are presented as the pulsating heart of the narrative. And the dynamics between these strong, empowered women add a layer of emotional depth that enriches the viewer’s experience. Of course, it is the biggest point in favor of the film.

In a context where films tend to extend beyond what is necessary, The Marvels stands out for its fair and appropriate length. It does not allow itself to fall into excess, but maintains an agile pace to condense the viewer’s interest without exhausting it. An exercise that aims to use screen time effectively, despite its narrative errors and shortcomings.

On the other hand, the post-credits scenes from The Marvels They represent a crucial moment. Above all, for the experience of any lover of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They certainly do not disappoint. There are two sequences (one before the titles) that add fuel to the fire of the Multiverse Saga.

Negative points of the Marvel film

Marvel Studios

The Marvels tiene a script that, unfortunately, clashes with the initial promise. The plot becomes entangled in a host of absurdities and conveniences that defy logic and narrative coherence. The viewer is forced to accept turns of events that feel more like the whims of the screenwriter than informed plot choices.

The performance of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in The Marvels It is far from being the highlight that one would expect. Her performance lacks the dedication that the character requires, and leaves a feeling of disconnection between the actress and her role. There is a perceived lack of commitment that, unfortunately, transcends the screen. Of course, it is clear that there have been problems during the filming of Nia DaCosta’s film.

On the other hand, the attempt to instill humor en The Marvels In certain sequences it falls into uncomfortable territory, and generates more discomfort than genuine laughter. These moments, far from adding lightness to the story, dilate the plot and divert the viewer’s attention in a counterproductive way.

The soundtrack and production designs for The Marvels, crucial elements for immersion in any film, lack the originality and impact that a production of this magnitude would deserve. The music goes unnoticed and the designs, while competent, fail to leave a lasting impression on the viewer. You forget at the first opportunity.

In the effort to meet commercial expectations, The Marvels seem to have sacrificed the artistic ambition that could have elevated the film to a higher level within the MCU. There is a perceived reluctance to take risks and explore bolder terrain. It feels like a wasted opportunity.

Where to watch The Marvels online

Marvel Studios

If you want to know where to watch The Marvels online, is currently not available in streaming. You have it available now in movie theaters around the world. Soon, the Captain Marvel sequel will be streaming on Disney+. But for that a few months have to pass.

Conclusions

Marvel Studios

The Marvels faced the challenge of bringing the rich mythology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the screen successfully and with three characters who had great potential. However, despite having flashes of brilliance, the film fails to emerge as a memorable work. Although Iman Vellani’s performance as Kamala Khan stands out as a high point, the script falls apart in a sea of ​​convenience and lack of coherence.

The apparent Brie Larson’s disconnection from The Marvels with his character and the abuse of humorous moments that fall into ridiculousness contribute to the feeling of a production that does not reach its full potential. The music and production designs, while competent, lack the distinctive imprint that would have enriched the experience. In addition, greater artistic ambition is missing, which represents a missed opportunity in the making of this Marvel Studios film.