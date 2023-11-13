Review of the prequel to The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in which President Snow’s origin story unfolds. Premieres on November 17.

As long as its own title, with 147 minutes of footageThe Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is about to hit theaters, a film that works as prequel to the 2012 original and which takes place, temporarily, 64 years before The Hunger Games.

The material that serves as a base is the novel itself written by Suzanne Collins and that takes us to a post-apocalyptic Panem in which the tenths are about to be celebrated The Hunger Games. In this context we meet a young man Coriolanus Snow who, together with his cousin Tigrisis about to revolutionize the scene by adding a lot of excitement to a competition in the doldrums.

Those in charge of orchestrating the dynamics of the games decide to change the rules in extremis so that Capitol students become tribute mentors: They will only access the prize if their tribute is crowned seller of the contest.

Coriolanus is unlucky and his fate becomes intertwined with that of Lucy Graya skinny girl from the troublesome district 12 with very little chance of winning, given his physical state of practical malnutrition. However, she begins singing at the games’ opening ceremony and quickly becomes a favorite.

From that moment on, Coriolanus will decide to exploit his television potential to the fullest and will have to measure each step he takes to the extent to which his own survival depends on it and vice versa.

The story explores the period of Panem’s reconstruction, a decade after the First District Rebellioncommonly known as the Dark days. Against the backdrop of the upcoming games, we see the struggle between the imposed power and the rebel cells that seek to move forward despite being suffocated by a merciless system.

Francis Lawrence returns behind the camera to direct this film after having done the same with three of the previous titles: Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part 1 and Mockingjay Part 2. So it is not surprising that there is a certain stylistic continuity in this film that It does it good, although its excessive duration and the abrupt transition from one section to another take their toll.

Why The film can be divided into two blocks that are very different from each other both in terms of tone, editing, rhythm and treatment.. While the first part works like a shot and plunges us smoothly into the narrative with its associated new faces (fabulous the villainous Viola Davis and the disturbing Peter Dinklage), the second seems stretched at the beginning and rushed at the end.

However, as expected, Ballad of songbirds and snakes is full of nods to the preceding films, something that we had already been able to verify with the film’s trailers in which we witnessed both the improvisation of Rachel Zegler’s greeting and the origin of Katniss’ name, to name just a couple.

The musical section is notable and perhaps where a Rachel Zegler very photogenic and with a velvety voice who performs The Hanging Tree with great feeling, among other songs, but is less convincing with her interpretation than expected.

A very characterized Tom Blyth For his part, he takes on the role of the great Donald Sutherland whose shadow is too long. The chemistry between them, which are the central axes of the narrative, works only at half speed.

It is the secondary ones that shine especially: from the already mentioned Davis and Dinklaga and the stylish Hunter Schafer, who has become one of the favorites to appear in the live-action Zelda (although she does not feature much in the movie, unfortunately ), to Jason Schwartzman as game presenter, including Burn Gorman, Fionulla Flanagan and Josh Andrés Rivera.

In short, Ballad of songbirds and snakes It is a somewhat irregular film, offering a fantastic show at times but with many ups and downs. Its worst enemy: the editing room, where it has not been possible to discriminate the filmed material to enhance its virtues and hide its defects..

Definitely, it was worth more considering that you want to explore themes as universal, deep and perennial as the survival instinct, betrayal or abuses of power in a dystopia with which we are so well familiar.

VALUATION:

Mastodontic on certain levels but irregular in its form: the prequel to The Hunger Games is a correct film but it does not fully exploit its full potential when it comes to developing the characters and the deep themes it exposes.

THE BEST:

The secondary characters, the production design and the first part of the film, with the development of the Tenth Hunger Games.

WORST:

The hasty ending, the excessive length of the film and the change in tone that occurs in its second half.