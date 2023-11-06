Review of season 5 of Fantasmas (Ghots), the finale of the popular British BBC comedy that arrives in Spain through Movistar Plus+ on November 6.

It seems incredible but it has been a few years since we first told you about Fantasmas (Ghosts), the supernatural comedy from the BBC! And throughout this time many things have happened: there have been certain losses in the cast, an American remake very different from the concept of the original in form and substance and now comes the final outcome.

The fifth and final season of this series remains as short as usual. It is made up of six half-hour episodes that take place after the Christmas special that closed the fourth batch of chapters and in which we witnessed several cataclysmic events for Mike and Allison’s economy.

Movistar Plus+ launches today, November 6, the first two and will then release a new one every week until the broadcast definitively ends on December 4 when a new special Christmas episode titled Last Resort will be released, which will mean goodbye to this hilarious comic series that has given us such good times.

After the fire started by lightning in the caretaker’s house that the couple rented, they have to think about how to move forward (and convince the insurance expert that it was not caused). Especially since their family situation is about to change and they need a stable source of income.

So they will begin to consider getting rid of a part of their land, for which they will have to reach an agreement with the always annoying and malicious Barclay and convince the entities that only Allison can see that it is not a great loss. .

Meanwhile, our beloved ectoplasms will face their own challenges: unravel the mystery of Kitty’s death, take on a big revelation from Robin or more profane matters such as reaching an agreement on what is better, north or south, in a heated argument between Pat and Julian.

Not to mention “transcendence”, that passage to the Beyond that left us orphaned by Mary’s presence in the previous season or belonging to the place where they died and the presence of other spirits in the vicinity.

In general terms, we can say without a doubt that This last one is the best season of the series.. It is directed by Simon Hynd (Motherland) and both because of the pace at which the gags follow one another and because of the heart that is brought out in the farewell, it flies very high.

Ghosts It is based on strong characters and each of the performers who populate this fiction have made them so much their own, that it is worth taking your hat off.. They fit them like a glove and know how to take advantage of every situation to take it to the limit. The season starts strong from the first episode Fools, with the April Fools’ Day pranks.

Movistar Plus+

But what is more important here is the fact that each one coming from a different era and therefore with very different idiosyncrasies, They fit together very well and have great chemistry.: from the caveman to the morally bankrupt politician.

And it is entirely his: Matthew Baynton (Thomas), Simon Farnaby (Julian), Jim Howick (Pat), Martha Howe-Douglas (Fanny), Laurence Rickard (Robin) and Ben Willbond (the captain) sign as writers and creators in addition to forming the main group of ghosts.

Those who have been following Ghosts They know that they themselves also give life to the ghosts of the boiler room, devastated by the plague, so we have had the opportunity to see them many times characterized in a different way and in truth they seem like others.

Having Allison as a bridge between the living and the dead continues to be an asset for success, given that she is the only one capable of seeing them, which usually generates conflicts due to how boisterous they are.

It’s always hard to say goodbye, especially when it’s so easy to get attached to the characters: from Julian’s cynicism to Kitty’s innocence or Pat’s pragmatism. But it must be said that it is a series that leaves a good taste in your mouth and a smile on your lips.

I hope for many more works along this path, mixing genres such as humor and mystery and giving the cast the opportunity to write their own scripts: who better than them can bring out the best in themselves. We will be very attentive to your next projects.

VALUATION:

It is very sad to say goodbye to a gallery of characters as fun as that of Ghosts: the supernatural comedy comes to an end with a brilliant final season, very funny and full of surprises. It is a final reward for the loyal audience of a series in which each performer has found their moment to stand out.

THE BEST:

The scripts for this final season are especially brilliant and the cast is in a state of grace.

WORST:

The penultimate episode is better than the final outcome. All in all, it is a series worthy of applause.