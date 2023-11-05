Review of Attack on Titan final episode, the long-awaited outcome of one of the most successful anime series in recent years whose closure has finally reached the Crunchyroll catalog.

A lot has happened since the final season of Attack on Titan, the famous television series, began in December 2020. anime based on the acclaimed manga Hajime Isayama. Already at that time we knew that this season was divided into two parts, so we had to wait until January 2022 to be able to enjoy the final stretch of the series.

However, what was our surprise when we realized that, as the last episode approached, we saw that there was still a lot left to tell about the manga. Indeed, upon reaching episode 87 we noticed that this was still somewhat far from coming to an end, confirming a third and final part, which in principle was going to be a single episode that would close the plot.

The joke reached its peak when it was learned that The final episode was also going to be divided into two parts.. We had the first of the specials on Crunchyroll on March 3, 2023 and the second special landed on the platform in the early hours of today, November 5.

So, finally the closure to the serie has reached these parts after its broadcast in Japan a few hours ago and we can already know what is in store for Eren, ArminMikasa and company (unless you have previously read the mangaof course).

The final battle begins, everyone against Eren and his rumble

The special (made up of the episodes Battle between Heaven and Earth, A Very Long Dream and Towards the Tree on the Hill) is the most intense from its beginning, and it is no wonder, since the previous special chapter concluded with MikasaArmin, Levi and company walk by plane to get to where Eren is and try to stop the rumble to save the Marleyans and Eldians.

This section reminded me a lot of Fullmetal Alchemist, whose final episodes also focused on Enemy factions that have no choice but to join forces to defeat a single (and very powerful) common enemy (and I won’t say more to avoid spoiling things in case you haven’t seen the series).

However, here the big twist that we have seen a few years ago is that the main villain of the series is, precisely, its protagonist, Eren Yeager himself.

That is why, throughout the entire episode, You are going to be with the fly behind your ear thinking about how such a conflict is going to be resolved.Well, you don’t know where Mikasa and ArminEren’s best friends (especially Mikasa, who is in love with him).

A long wait that was worth it

It certainly took a while until the end of Attack on Titan finally landed in Crunchyroll. The result of this wait has resulted in a most exciting episode that captivates from beginning to end and that makes its 84 minutes run by in a flash.

As reported at the time, the delay of the episodes and the fact of dividing the season into so many parts was due to the fact that the studio in charge of making it (previously Mappa and now Pony Canyon) has needed more time to be able to polish as much as possible. the quality of animation in this final section. And it certainly shows.

Only for the final battle against Eren (which covers a good part of the episode) It was worth the wait to see that whole moment come to life from the pages of the manga. All this with a quality of animation that takes the hiccups (something that we were already used to throughout the series, where it was getting better and better visually).

I would love to be able to break down more of the episode, but I prefer not to so as not to spoil anything revealing in case you haven’t seen the episode yet and have entered the review simply to check the rating given at the end of Attack on Titan.

Of course, nothing is written about tastes, and at the time the outcome of Hajime Isayama’s manga divided the fandom quite a bit (especially when shortly afterwards he released an extended ending revealing certain details that, in my modest opinion, were unnecessary). It could indicate whether or not that extended ending has been reflected in the anime, but you better find out for yourself.

Of course, whether you like how Attack on Titan ends or not, I am convinced that the final battle part is going to leave a very good taste in your mouth. However, as we have already seen throughout the series, This episode also softens a lot with certain moments that are much cruder in the manga.especially in the sequences in which Eren’s Titans crush the citizens.

For my part, as a manganime fan, my assessment is that the final episode of Attack the titans It is outstanding and makes the series as a whole one of those great works that are essential to read/watch., not only because of all the action, but also because of all the background and the strong social criticism it has. Of course, its ending will make you think. And up to here I can read.

VALUATION:

The final episode of Attack on Titan is exciting from start to finish and gives us a brilliant ending that gives the series the ending it deserves. Without a doubt, a gem of anime that is essential to watch.

THE BEST:

Practically everything: its animation quality, the spectacular final battle, the background of its characters, that closing…

WORST:

Some scenes are much more softened compared to the manga. You may need to watch it again to process all the information.