ECC Ediciones publishes The Confines of Darkness, a post-apocalyptic work where the protagonists learn about human beings through those they find from the past

ECC Editions has published The Confines of Darkness, a post-apocalyptic adventure and science fiction seinen drawn and written by Haruo Iwamune. A work that will remind many of works like The last of us o I’m legend.

The work places us in our world but in a post-apocalyptic future. Strange creatures appeared that spread miasmas that caused humans to get sick and die without having the chance to survive. Fifty years after this incident, civilization as we know it disappeared and the human population was decimated, as the miasmas made much of the surface uninhabitable. History puts us in the shoes of Ushimitu Ayaa girl who is a provisional member of the Ushimitu research institute. The protagonist’s objective is to find and protect survivors and clean up the pathogenic agent of the disease. At all times the work continues Aya in his mission.

Search for survivor and the past

Iwamune It takes us to a post-apocalyptic world where everything is in ruins and the protagonist is practically alone except for her pet. We are facing a work where hardly any characters appear and we will see the young woman Aya practically alone in her mission. The absence of dialogue means that we are faced with a manga that takes its time to tell the story and give details about what really happened for the world to be destroyed. The slow construction of the world also indicates that we are facing a work that can last a long time, although this will depend on what the artist considers. For now it seems that this shot serves as an introduction to the world.





Even with the lack of dialogue, it does not imply that there is no text in this work. It may not have as much as in others, but everything that is told here is enough for the reader to reflect while the world is built little by little. But the greatest reflections in The Confines of Darkness happen when the protagonist meets a person. Aya He does not know anything about the past, he does not even know other people, this means that he does not understand certain behaviors and that he analyzes everything from a certain point of innocence. Like any work of science fiction, it makes us reflect on the present using the future.

The drawing also tells a story

In a medium like comics, it seems that there are people who think that the story is only told through text, with drawing being an excuse to capture the narrative. The work of Iwamune It is the perfect example that this idea is totally wrong and that visual storytelling exists. The protagonist will always put the reader in context about what she is seeing through her own thoughts, but even without that text you can intuit what she happened to do.





The quality of the drawings is undoubted, leaving us with impressive images, especially outdoors, where we can see the majesty of the buildings, even when nature has devoured them. The interior scenes may not be as impressive, but spectacular vignettes appear from time to time. At all times they play with light and shadows that increase the feeling of loneliness and that we are facing ruins of ancient civilizations.

The edition of The Confines of Darkness by ECC Ediciones

We are facing a well-crafted manga edition. ECC brings us the first volume of this new collection with the format Tankōbon usual, a softcover volume with a dust jacket with a size of 12.8 x 18 cm. We must highlight the impressive drawing of both the volume and the dust jacket, which combining the colors blue and silver gray, generate a most curious and at the same time beautiful effect. The volume, made up of 224 black and white pages, is on sale for 9,95 €.

The confines of darkness – Mission in the apocalypse is a work with a lot of potential that, using common tropes of science fiction and post-apocalyptic worlds, generates a quite interesting universe. We are looking at a work that takes its time to tell things and that takes advantage of visual art to narrate events, so it is possible that a reader looking for immediacy will not feel attracted to the work. Even so, if you are interested in science fiction and history with great visual quality, you may be interested in the work of Haruo Iwamune.

The Edges of Darkness – Mission in the Apocalypse No. 01

Authors: Haruo Iwamune

Editorial: ECC Editions

Format: Soft cover with dust jackets

Measurements: 12,8 x 18 cm

Pages: 224 black and white

ISBN: 978-84-19811-99-8

Precio: 9,95 €

Synopsis: A girl searches for survivors among the beautiful ruins of a post-apocalyptic world. In this gray universe, unexpected encounters will occur with machines and corpses: a maid faithful to the mortal remains of her beloved master, a man who mechanized her body to continue watching movies or parents who never stopped protecting their children. children. Vestiges of the past through which she will get to know the human being.