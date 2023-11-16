Review of the first four episodes of season 6 of The Crown, focused on the summer of ’97 marked by the accident in Paris in which Lady Di died. Premieres November 16 on Netflix.

Never before has the division of a season of a Netflix series into two parts been so justified: The Crown doses its sixth installment to close the plot arc of the concatenation of catastrophic misfortunes and hasty decisions that led to the fortuitous death of Diana of Wales, Dodi Al-Fayed and the driver who drove his car, Henri Paulon August 31, 1997.

The series faced its biggest challenge to date, as the audience experienced first-hand Britain’s collective grief and The entire world stopped for a few moments when the tragic news was announced.. It is very likely that whoever passes their eyes over these words remembers perfectly what he was doing and how she felt at that precise moment.

Persona Non Grata, Two Photographs, Dis-Moi Oui and Aftermath are the titles of the four episodes that take us from the media confrontation of the monarchy and the already divorced Diana to the romance with Dodi Al-Fayed, the breakup of their marriage engagement with American model Kelly Fisher and the night they lost their lives.

Unfortunately, on this special occasion, the series has failed to live up to expectations. We do not know if the exercise of writing the script for the four episodes in question that try to give a context to this fact, obeys precisely the need to show the coldness of the Royal Houseat least in its most public aspect, but the feeling it leaves is icy.

There are several decisions that are going to raise great controversy around this issue: the first of them is that of leaving Muhammed Al-Fayed in a very selfish and clumsy position. He is portrayed as a meddlesome manipulator and even the seedier side of him is shown by showing how he paid a paparazzi to blow up his son’s relationship with Diana in the media.

In short, he is accused in some way of being an indirect, but responsible, cause of the excessive media interest in the couple and therefore of the accident. The intrusive image hunters portray themselves as “murderers”.

So little subtlety with the metaphors on this occasion… Media harassment is what is shown most profusely, making it clear to what extent Lady Di became an object of consumption for the tabloids, devouring her image and causing the reproduction rights of her photographs to skyrocket.overshadowing their work on fronts such as the elimination of anti-personnel mines.

The second is no longer a certain asepsis regarding the accident itself, but a complete ellipsis in which absolutely nothing is seen. You hear the car brake and the crash and then analyze the impact on the nation, the family and the image of the crown, forced to skip all established protocols.

Nobody asked for a detailed breakdown of what happened, for gratuitous morbidity or excessive drama, but the series has always been characterized by its ability to let the audience read between the lines beyond what they are seeing. And here there is nothing to throw away.

Humanity, warmth and feeling are missed in the face of a fact so well known to everyone and at the same time never explored head-on in fiction. To such an extent the deletion reaches that the death of the driver Henri Paul is not even named, who would be accused of involuntary manslaughter for having ingested not only alcohol but also prescription medications.

Containment, elegance and, if you like, even laconic sadness, are not incompatible with a certain degree of realism. The approach to all this is quite simple and it also fails to penetrate the feelings of her children, her ex-husband or the queen herself, with the mixture of conscience, regret, anguish, resentment and, why not say it, also relief.

Conversations are hidden from us, too much information is omitted. And finally, in the last episode of this first part, A resource is used that is somewhere between scary and grim: the ghost of Diana appears in front of Carlos and Isabel to share with them some reflections, none of which are particularly brilliant or inspiring..

One of the axes that has always worked majestically in The Crown It’s the production design that remains very solid.

The staging and especially the hair, makeup and costume sections work in favor of narrating the meticulously recreated story; the script is the one that does not do justice to either the means it has this season, or the exceptional performance by Elisabeth Debickicompletely transformed.

It is not difficult that the second part of the season 6 of The Crown take flight again: so far the management of the big “hot potato” has not been optimal, it is true, but we have six episodes left to watch to continue investigating the British royal house before the series ends and, we hope may it continue to bring us joy, knowledge and character development as before.

VALUATION:

Low hours for a series that has until now been exceptional as it encountered serious difficulties in addressing the accident that took the lives of Lady Di, Dodi Al-Fayed and the driver Henri Paul and the repercussions of all kinds that it had.

THE BEST:

The production values ​​of the series and the performances, especially that of Elisabeth Debicki.

WORST:

He fails to handle the tragedy well nor is he brave in his approach. He lacks humility and heart.