Review of The Buccaneers: Aristocrats for Love, the new adaptation of Edith Wharton’s novel, updated for today’s audience, offered by Apple TV+. Premieres November 10.

Eight episodes of between 45 minutes and an hour in length make up the first season of The Buccaneersthe new adaptation of the novel by Edith Wharton which lands today on Apple TV+ to expand its catalog. And it is not the only proposal that arrives this week, since season 4 of For All Humanity does the same, which we will also talk to you about shortly.

We are faced with a proposal that, due to its origin, content and form, is extremely reminiscent of The Bridgerton, but Shondaland trembles, because it has a very sharp opponent, with a literary base, a pop soundtrack and much more elegant in its execution…although also with abundant anachronisms that shake its verisimilitude.

The Buccaneers takes us to 1870 to meet a group of young aristocrats living in New York who are ready to enter society and look for a stable partner. With this purpose they will burst into London, challenging the strict rules of British etiquette with their particular impudence and thirst for partying.

However, they will soon face big problems: family secrets, unexpected financial problems, love triangles, rivalries between friends and vile souls who will seek to take advantage of their naivety and lack of experience.

With a powerful soundtrack produced by Stella Mozgawa (by the band Warpaint) and full of songs by the best female performers of today that include Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers, Bikini Kill, Yeah Yeahs, Angel Olsen, Brandi Carlile, it also has a staging in which no skimping on flowers, feathers, lace and taffeta.

The packaging is very attractive, constantly highlighting the enormous contrast between New York and London fashion. and producing a curious synthesis of images, almost poetic at times, with original music by Folick, Lucius, Alison Mosshart, Warpaint, Gracie Abrams, Sharon Van Etten, Bully, Danielle Ponder and more, as well as the composers of the Avawaves series .

Makeup, hairdressing and wardrobe are the three sections called to wrap this aristocratic serial with the soul of a soap opera and make it vibrant and glamorous.

But they are not the only production values ​​that are noticeable in this proposal: there is a certain desire to do something memorable also when it comes to placing and moving the camera and a determined desire not to be excessively twisted when it comes to sexual relations. . That is to say, it is less explicit and much more elegant, without the need for unnecessary morbidity.

Another of the winning tricks of this series is the quality of the performances with several prominent faces: Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Kristine Froseth (American Horror Story) y Alisha Boo (For 13 Reasons Why) that are accompanied by a lesser-known but fairly well-cohesive international cast in which there is great diversity, as is the norm in any filming.

Let no one be fooled, because The Buccaneers Its objective is neither to be particularly faithful to the tone of the novel nor to create an accurate portrait of nineteenth-century society. It’s a postmodern soap opera that introduces some current topics such as sorority or homosexuality and seeks to give us a visual and musical feast in the processbut it is still a hobby.

It should also be noted that it takes a couple of episodes to find the tone, in fact, from the third onwards they are all shorter, with a more dynamic montage and a structure in which there is usually a final cliffhanger that encourages you to continue watching it.

Of course, although we have been able to watch it in full for the purposes of this review, the platform will release one episode per week after the premiere of the first three in a row today, November 10.

This leaves us until December 13, when the last one will be broadcast… and we already tell you that It remains at a very interesting point, on the verge of a great revelation that can change absolutely everything and with several open plots that promise to continue giving a lot of play..

VALUATION:

We know the formula, but here it is more refined: The Buccaneers has aesthetic and even plot ambitions that go beyond the usual to offer a higher quality experience than other similar series.

THE BEST:

The technical invoice of the series, the quality of the interpretations and the fact that it is engaging and enjoyable. It is more elegant than other similar proposals.

WORST:

It is still a soap opera in its entirety: to those who are not interested in the genre it will seem like an empty proposal.