Review of Teresa, the new work by director Paula Ortiz (The Bride) based on Juan Mayorga’s dramatic text The Language in Pieces. Premieres on November 24.

The screenwriter and director Paula Ortiz (The bride) returns through the front door adapting an amazing dramatic text by Juan Mayorga: The Language in Pieces inspired in turn by The Book of Life of Teresa de Jesús, which earned the playwright the National Prize for Dramatic Literature. Teresa It is a very discursive and dialectical work that finds here a very powerful aesthetic accompaniment..

All the artistic decisions surrounding this film are, to say the least, interesting, from the aspect ratio of the image that leads us to an almost square format, to the texture of the image, the dreamlike and ghostly quality of certain passages and their contrast. with the harsh reality: that of a woman facing an inquisitor.

The delirium of God’s touch

Teresa It takes us to the kitchen of the convent of San José, the first of Teresa’s foundations, where she receives an unexpected visit that will turn her life upside down.

His doubts, his thoughts, his direct contact with God, his ecstasies and his particular ways of understanding his faith, have raised the alarms of the Inquisition, which sends an emissary to dismantle his work.

Teresa’s texts and her intentions themselves can cause a split in the Church, which makes her a figure that is not only subversive but dangerous. She opens up to show her doubts and her moments of certainty, introducing us to a world in which the past and the present touch and all the facets of a multifaceted, contradictory, manipulative and imaginative woman come together.

The paradox of confinement to achieve freedom

As we said at the beginning of this text, Teresa It is characterized by its dialectical tension. For almost the entire length of the film we witness a tug-of-war between two characters who sometimes become huge and other times very small in front of each other.

It’s a game of contradictions, of lights and shadows, of mirrorsif you will, a visual metaphor that appears as is in the footage, which encourages us to think and consider very different positions regarding the way in which the two characters live their faith: one from the purification of dogma, the other from doubt and anxiety… from poetry and falling in love.

It goes from a whisper to a scream, from forcefulness to trembling, from absolute darkness to a burst of light and vice versa in a labyrinth of sensations.

BTeam Pictures

Actually There is no one better than Paula Ortiz to capture this contrast on screen: she gradually abandons the realistic codes of cinematographic language to take us to the past in dreamlike sequences of great aesthetic power. and in the same way it enriches an already intricate and lyrical text with images of great beauty that oscillate between the terrifying and the ideal, depending on the occasion.

For all of this to work as it should, it is essential and a priority that the two main performers are up to the challenge. Both Blanca Portillo and Asier Etxeandia do a formidable job declaiming his phrases with all the feeling and meaning necessary to give complexity and packaging to his words.

BTeam Pictures

It could be said that it is an interpretative duel if it weren’t for the fact that it turns out to be more of a perfect collaboration: their speeches and intentions as characters are at odds; Their performances are a choreography in which one dances with their body and their words around the other. to understand it, catch it or face the abyss of faith, in itself something elusive.

Less successful are the signings of Teresa’s secondary characters, who appear in a very residual and blurred way and barely impact the heart of the story, which is that dialectism between the two protagonists.

Teresa of Jesús, queen of paradoxes, double meanings and mystical raptures, is explored from many prisms and today resists being confined to a label.. He is a figure who continues to challenge us through his writings and his works and finds in this film a new echo through which to continue to resonate.

Warning to sailors, this is a great movie but it will not please everyone: it can be excessively theatrical, dense due to the complexity of the speeches and the speed at which the events occur and, above all, overloaded when it turns. to the fantastic. They are the hallmarks of a Spanish cinema that is little traveled and very enjoyable when it is done this well.

VALUATION:

Paula Ortiz presents a powerful proposal but not aimed at a general public but rather at a particular audience given the complexity of the text and the internal tempo of the story. All in all, an atypical production, very well constructed and based on excellent performances.

THE BEST:

The strength of the text, the muscle that Paula Ortiz exhibits when creating powerful images and main interpretations.

WORST:

It is a very theatrical and dense film that demands a lot of attention from the audience. It can be too contrived.