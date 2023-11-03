Netflix can now boast of having the two icons of eighties action cinema with two documentaries in its catalogue.

Where one goes, the other goes, and vice versa. For years, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s rivalry was legendary. Now, with the hatchet buried, both continue to measure themselves in their own way, whether with series like Tulsa King or FUBAR or documentaries about their lives like Arnold or the one we are dealing with today: Slywhich just arrived on Netflix.

Thom Cold directs this original Netflix documentary about one of the indisputable references of action cinema, with films like Rocky, Acorralado or Demolition Manin addition to its resurgence with The Mercenaries, of course.

And the race of Sylvester Stallone It is the reflection of a life that has frequently encountered obstacles; a struggle of perseverance to fulfill a dream from the depths of the well.

Today, at HobbyCine, we bring you our review of Slyan interesting documentary about the life of one of Hollywood’s most inspiring stars.

A foundation that marked an entire life

Unlike Arnold, which came in miniseries format with three episodes, Sly opts for the documentary feature film for its arrival on Netflix.

It is not an excessively long production, 95 minutesbut it’s more than enough to explore from the actor’s tough beginnings to the moment he realized he needed to take his foot off the action accelerator to be with his family.

Much of Sylvester Stallone’s thoughts throughout the entire documentary focus on the figure of his father, Frank Stallonewho marked him indelibly in many ways, enough to inspire him when creating or interpreting certain characters.

Sly takes a routine very similar to Arnold through archive images and sequences from the actor’s iconic films, while Stallone himself acts as narrator through interviews conducted expressly for the documentary, and others from the archive.

Various points of view

As expected, Sly takes the opportunity to bring together some well-known faces to talk about the actor and his career. Before moving on to them, I want to highlight Frank Stallone Jr., Sylvester Stallone’s brother. He is the one who provides the most intimate, personal and, naturally, familiar point of view of the entire documentary.

Frank is the only one who has known Sly since childhood, and who experienced the same domestic torment as him. The other person who has known Sylvester Stallone the longest is the director John Herzfeldformer roommate of actor.

But Netflix original documentary It also includes directors like Quentin Tarantino, whose knowledge of the Seventh Art makes him eminent and provides unique insights into Sly’s career.

There is also Arnold Schwarzenegger, who returns his favors after Sylvester Stallone participated in his own documentary — remember, you also have it on Netflix.

If you are a Rocky fan to the core, the presence of Talia Shire, Adrian in the saga, it will touch your heart. The actress will bring different points of view to her participation in the films.

Maybe a little restrained with certain topics

We didn’t expect a documentary on Sylvester Stallone’s career to delve into an exaggeration of some of the shadier aspects that the actor had to do out of extreme necessity, but neither did we expect the flagrant way in which they are almost completely ignored.

Beyond some brief allusions to his moments of greatest need, where he remembers how he had to beg and sleep in doorways, the documentary would have benefited from a few minutes more focused on this stage of his life. It is surprising, especially, because he has never shied away from talking about it in interviews. His brief time in pornographic films is not even mentioned.

If that It focuses more on that dysfunctional family he had when he was little. and which, as I have indicated before, serves at various points as a link throughout the documentary.

Nor does it give special attention to the rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger, although the Austrian actor’s documentary does the same: it mentions it in passing and on parade.

Sly is a somewhat more personal documentary than that of Arnold Schwarzenegger: Stallone takes advantage of his quality to appeal to feelings to try to leave some memorable quotes throughout this hour and a half of memories.

There are many interesting anecdotes that we will undoubtedly reveal in separate articles in the coming days, but nothing would have happened if I had embraced the dark side a little, beyond the madness of fame. Despite everything, if you have an hour and a half free, Sly is a very interesting documentary that you can watch on Netflix.

VALUATION:

Although it tiptoes over some thorny issues, or ignores them outright, Netflix brings an interesting documentary about Stallone with very valuable contributions from stars and family members.

THE BEST:

Contributions from Franks Stallone Jr., Quentin Tarantino, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Talia Shire.

WORST:

He skims over well-known topics that he doesn’t seem to want to delve into beyond a solitary phrase, or even that.