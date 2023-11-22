Scott Pilgrim Takes the Leap has arrived on Netflix with a new vision of the story between Scott and Ramona Flowers and the impossible love that ends up proposing new reflections and thoughts on the original work

I was in the living room watching the typical movie they show on television on Sunday nights, that blockbuster of the weekend. Sometimes there is a surprise, after the ten o’clock movie they show a second, less well-known movie. I’m already disconnecting, plus the next day there were classes and I had to go to bed, but when I’m trying to get up from the couch a group of kids appear in a room, I hear several hits of drumsticks and the drums scream “We are the Sex Bob-Omb”, The credits accompany the scene, the cast and the title are introduced, my curiosity explodes and my family is also trapped.

That’s how I met Scott Pilgrim, from that moment I knew I was watching something different and that Through many layers of intertexts I was not able to retain the amount of information that each sequence put on the screen.. The influences are too many, the most superficial ones are understood and caught quickly, but if this We add that there is not only one Scott Pilgrim, there are two others, one in a comic and another in a video game It is more information that must be held in your head in order to understand everything.

And if, I’m talking about each format being a different Scott, since they are literally that, the movie format doesn’t have the same path as the comic/manga format. y the one from the video game It is not that it has another form of narration but rather that on top of it has different endings, so it is a universe that ends up dialoguing with itself and allows us to be much more involved in the story of Scott and Ramona. This concept of Beat em Up of the most classic video game is where the idea of ​​Scott Pilgrim Against the World comes fromsince we are presented with the fact that the protagonist must face Ramona’s 7 ex-boyfriends to finally be able to be with her.

You will be thinking that then the series is also going to do the same, but to everyone’s surprise, Scott Pilgrim Takes the Leap is presented to us as the most alternative universe to this narrative network. And yet he does something masterful, which is being even more self-aware, but not in the style of Deadpool, but in the style of how many formats are going to narrate Scott’s adventure to us. The anime is possibly the most anticipated, after all the original story was conceived as a manga and nowadays every manga has its anime adaptationso it was a matter of time before it ended up happening.

Why did it take so long? I don’t have the answer, but I do think that above all it is due to the success of his film, it may not have done well at the box office (An adaptation of a comic at a time when the MCU machinery had not yet exploded), but it became an instant phenomenon that has led it to last over time and postpone the series. The reason for this I think is its cast focused on young American stars who are now in their prime, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Kieran Culkin and not forgetting the main couple, Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

But it must also be noted that This cast (one of my favorites in current cinema) was directed by Edgar Wright, the director of the Cornetto trilogy, Baby Driver or Last Night in Soho. His style in which he mixes action and comedy along with pop influences frames him as the most suitable director to make this film and if I am talking more about the film it is because he has a reason and that is that both the same director of the film, as the author of the original work Bryan Lee O’Malley and the cast of actors have reunited to work with Netflix in this series animated by Science Saru.

Science Saru has already collaborated several times with Netflix with series like Devilman another great phenomenon on the platform and that As much as it pains me to admit it, they have done a great job with this new adaptation of Scott Pilgrim putting as much meat as possible on the grill. Bringing together the original cast, director, author and even some surprises has had to be complicated, but It should be noted that the public had a lot of interest in this work, especially since the reading of the script among the entire cast during the pandemic in 2020. Surely, especially looking at dates, Netflix noticed the interest that was created and got to work.

We already have all the ingredients in the shaker, actors, director, author, producer, entertainer, the musicians from the film and the video game return, but a big question arises: Are they going to tell us the same thing again? Both the original work and the film have many moments that stand out for their very bad examples of emotional responsibility (although I am criticizing it) and machismo., Scott is not at all an example to follow (although many believe it!) of self-improvement, he is even the opposite and on several occasions there are sexist moments that are very out of place. So retelling all that would have been a very negative point in the series, since it could have learned from its mistakes.

The way to solve it? Tell something totally new and different from the original story and make its characters aware of the mistakes they made, so Scott Pilgrim Takes the Leap could be understood almost as a sequel or rather an interquel? That is to say, this time the story will focus on Ramona and the bad ways in which she left her ex-partners. So we will have a Ramona Flowers, renewed and more currenta character more responsible for his actions and even more emotional than the original.

On the other side we have Scott, He also learns to be more responsible with the people around him., unlike the one in the film who hardly questions his relationship with Knives, he ends up being aware of how unhealthy that relationship is and that it is best to nip it in the bud as soon as possible. I don’t want to give spoilers, but In the last chapters Scott ends up leaving us several reflections on what love and his relationship with Ramona mean to him. which completely changes the perception of the character. Scott is no longer such an idiot and is much more aware of his role in the relationship with Ramona.

If you came looking for cakes and mamporros everywhere, it may not be the series you expected, but if you are open-minded and eager to start a new game. Scott Pilgrim Takes the Leap is one of the risks that Netflix has taken and all of its changes have been perfectly accepted. This does not mean that there are no fights, which are the main attraction of the series, there are and some are 100% Scott Pilgrim hallmark with the whole metafictional game, leaving us with some chapters as good as the last or the third.

But as I said here What we are really going to be told is the damage caused by Ramona and her bad breakups., so many of the best moments will be Ramona’s resolutions with her ex-partners, the ones I liked the most were Roxie’s and Lucas Lee’s. All of this is in search of being a good person, since sometimes by fixing the past you can be calmer about your future. This is how you achieve something that is to be applauded and it is the way in which Ramona is no longer a trophy woman subject to a series of nonsense that the ex-partners and Scott must fight over.

Okay, that was the driving force of the original work and the movie and it is very funny, since obviously The reference is the structure of the Beat em Up video game, of the different bosses until reaching the end and that is also laughing at characters like Scott and parodying many situations from video games and popular culture. But it is a somewhat trite speech and the series manages to update the characters and the same speech to bring it closer to new viewersbut it also makes you interested in the original work or the film with many references to the film such as the script that Young Neil writes.

Even changing the most important thing about Scott Pilgrim, the series feels fresh and with great moments, both in the speeches and in the fights and although for many it may mean an unnecessary or too progressive change, It is a necessary change to update a very outdated discourse and that connects with current generations, who in the end are going to be the main objective of a streaming platform like Netflix. This is not bad for the series, the characters are aware of the mistake that it was to have that league of ex-couples or for example the criticism in the series about the fight against Roxie.

The series has healthier characters among them, but who have also not lost the essence of their film versions at all or manga, so no one has ended up losing, unless the changes have been brought to the personal and the unnecessary search for social pretensions. This is something I want to highlight, since I think Scott Pilgrim Against the World is a work that many have taken as a reference when it is really satirizing those archetypes of people.so I see it necessary that Scott Pilgrim Takes the Leap, is driven by wanting to be the series that should be taken as a reference and that he learned from mistakes like anyone else.

I’m also not saying that Scott Pilgrim Against the World is a bad movie, it’s pop culture genius exploding at every moment, but If there is something that really teaches you, it is how you should face adversity. if you really want something and that is the reflection that we should all take. While in Da el Salto we are taught to truly love and be loved and how we should support each other in our circle.something that I find much more beautiful and pleasant than in the film and that gives it a layer of sensitivity that I did not expect, but that suits it perfectly.

Leaving aside the comparisons and not to leave it in such a reflective tone, finally I want to highlight the references to the film, since on this occasion the characters are going to work on the filming of the life of Scott Pilgrim and the cinema will play a role. great important asset with many references to pop culture cinema. But As a cherry on top, there is one that is one of my favorites in the last chapter of the Cornetto trilogy.Yes, to catch it you must listen to it in the original version if you want to understand this little detail that I really liked.