The final saga of One Piece begins! Planeta Cómic publishes volume 105 of the legendary work of Eiichiro Oda

Planeta Cómic finally brings us volume 105 of One Piecethe compilation where Eiichiro Oda introduces the legendary work in its final saga. After 154 chapters of the manga, the Saga de Wano comes to an end and Luffy and his companions are closer to fulfilling their dreams, although the path is still uncertain and dangerous.

New world order

Volume 104, of which you have a review here, showed that the defeat of two of the Four Emperors of the sea had caused a great stir throughout the world, as this implied the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. He Revolutionary Army great mobilizations had begun and the World Government and the Navy were preparing for the worst. A world in chaos.

No one would say that we are facing one of the most powerful pirate crews in One Piece

The protagonists (with a new status) and their allies leave the land of the samurai and enter the sea again, where many things have changed. Buggy He has found very powerful allies and is now a candidate to become the future king of the pirates. While black beard He is unleashing chaos wherever he goes. The World Government and Marinaafter repealing the system Shichibukai (Seven Great Pirates) is hunting the former members of said group. We are facing a number where many things happen and it can become overwhelming due to the great information that is being given.

It is appreciated that Oda decide that it is time to step on the accelerator but it is true that it seems that many things are happening at the same time and there is no time to breathe, but we are in a world in full transition, so it may make some sense. It is difficult to talk about the events without going into spoilers, but I can assure you that what you will see is very worthwhile. The way in which all these scenes are drawn will not disappoint anyone, there are even some very impressive vignettes that will remain in the retina of many readers.

It seems that we still don’t really know what Luffy’s dream is.

Of course, there are two common themes of One Piece in this compilation, that of the mystery related to the treasure and everything that surrounds it, and the humor. And one of the best things about the work is not in the action or the fights, but in the comedy situations that the protagonists get into. Even after becoming one of the top four crews in the world, nothing has changed within the Straw hat.

Egghead arc

Volume 105 brings us the first 5 arcs of the last arc of One Piecehe arch of Egghead. Even in Japan the story continues on this island. Eiichiro Oda He wanted to give each island a unique personality that stands out from the rest, but it is the first time we see an island with a futuristic theme. From time to time we have already seen some advanced technology in the world of One Piecebut never before so much together.

This theme is not a coincidence, as one of the characters that had raised the most theories among fans is finally revealed to us, although it will not be as expected. Another character who had barely had a presence throughout the story also participates in this arc, but his few appearances showed that he would not be just another secondary character.

Egghead promises to be an arc like you’ve never seen before

In just six issues we will be able to see how this new adventure prepares us for new and very important revelations, for now the only thing we get are more questions than answers, something common with Oda, but we hope that it begins to change soon. In addition, we may be nowhere near seeing a revenge fight that everyone will love. As for the drawing, we must recognize Oda’s great work with the designs of the futuristic island. We are facing an island that mixes the future with an amusement park full of robots. Luckily, there are still no quality problems in terms of drawing, as is happening in the latest issues.

The edition of One Piece No. 105 of Planeta Cómic

Comics Planet publishes this volume with a format similar to Japanese, a Tankobonrustic with dust jacket with flaps with a measurement of 11,1 x 17,7 cm, the common format. It is true that they may not be the best measurements, especially for the splash pages, but we are dealing with a collection that began in 2004 and it would not make sense to start changing the sizes of the volumes. In the first pages there is a small summary of the events of the previous volumes and a guide to the different characters. Removing this, the layout (even with the measurements there is no problem to read), the printing and the translation are still good. The volume is now available for a price of 8,50 €.

One Piece #105 is a good start to the final saga that promises great moments. Although they are transitional numbers, the events occur without rest, becoming a bit overwhelming. Oda shows that when it comes to humor and generating mystery she has no rival. The artist continues to maintain the same level as always in terms of drawing, but we must highlight the great work in certain most spectacular vignettes.

One Piece nº 105

Author: Eiichiro Oda

Editorial: Comic Planet

Format: Paperback with dust jacket with flaps

Measurements: 11.1 x 17.7 cm

Pages: 192 black and white pages

ISBN: 978-84-1140-176-0

Precio: 8,50 €

Synopsis: Now Luffy is one of the four emperors! The arrival of a new era brings changes in the world that are dizzying. After leaving the country of Wano, what adventures await Luffy’s gang? Together they take a new route and…!

Here you have a story about pirates looking for the great treasure, the One Piece!!