Review of Nyad, the new Netflix biographical film starring Annette Bening and Jodie Foster that is available on the platform from November 3, 2023.

We have just started the month of November and Netflix has already released several of the most interesting premieres. One that has caught my attention is Nyad, a biographical film whose cast is led by Annette Bening and Jodie Foster.

Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the film is based on the autobiographical book of Diana Nyad (Bening), a famous professional swimmer who accomplished a feat at more than 60 years of age, which is said to be early.

Upon completing the sixth decade, Nyad decides to realize the dream that he could not fulfill at the age of 28: swim from Cuba to Florida, a 180 km journey. away which is known as “the Everest of swimming”.

Of course, it is not something he can do overnight, since first he has to get back to exercising and getting in shape to be able to attempt what many consider crazy, including his great friend Bonnie Stoll (Foster), who She is convinced by Nyad to be her personal trainer.

To make the challenge even more complicated, Nyad aims to be the first person to make the crossing without the help of a shark cagewhich makes everything even more difficult in this adventure that will take him a whopping four years until he finally reaches his long-awaited goal.

A moving film with a sensational cast

Although I really like swimming (in fact, I spent about nine years practicing the sport), I admit that I have never been a staunch follower beyond enjoying it on television when I happened to catch a competition, which is why I was unaware of Diana Nyad’s story.

Apart from the theme, the fact that it is a film based on a true story makes it even more interesting to me (you already know the charm of these types of feature films) to see how a lady of such an advanced age managed to accomplish such a feat. .

Of course the message of the tape is very clear from the beginning, You are never too old to fulfill your dreamsand of course the movie Netflix motivates you to consider resuming projects that you left behind thinking that they cannot be achieved. The thing is that that feeling lasts long enough for you to get back to it, but that’s another story.

Of course, the film also shows that to fulfill dreams it requires a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of effort and sacrifice, as we see how its protagonist has a hard time (and almost his own life) until he manages to achieve such a goal. feat.

It must be taken into account that The film takes its time when developing the story, so there are certain parts that can become somewhat heavy throughout its 121 minute duration.. However, it tries to liven it up as much as possible by interspersing it with flashbacks of the character and even real footage of the swimmer herself.

Even so, you end up getting deeply involved in her story and it makes you frustrated with her throughout her failed attempts and complications until you end up getting excited when she finally reaches her goal.

But if there is something that really stands out in Nyad is the tandem formed by Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, who give their all to their characters and share an enormous chemistry in which they capture this moving story in the most realistic way possible. some performances that are ten.

Even if you are not very attracted to swimming, if you really like real stories of improvement, then Nyad You will find it a very interesting option to enjoy in the Netflix catalogavailable from today, November 3, 2023. In any case, the performances of Annette Bening and Jodie Foster alone make it worth keeping an eye on.

VALUATION:

Nyad is one of many films of improvement, but it stands out especially for the great feat performed by its protagonist and the excellent performance of its main actresses. Highly recommended if you like this type of feature films.

THE BEST:

Without a doubt the great dedication and chemistry formed by the tandem of Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, who are fabulous.

WORST:

Its development is slow and some parts can be a bit heavy, but if you let yourself go with the flow you will receive a pleasant experience.