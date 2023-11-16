Review of Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, the new Apple TV+ MonsterVerse series starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and Anna Sawai. Premieres on November 17.

Fan of giant monster movies? The Titans return in glorious form in Monarch: the legacy of the monsters, this time on the small screen, thanks to the agreement of Legendary Pictures and Apple TV+ after the transfer of the rights to Godzilla and its universe of That onethe owner, interested in a natural extension of the film franchise.

The result is a series of ten episodes of between 45 and 50 minutes duration co-developed and produced by Chris Black (Separation) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) that the platform launches this Friday, November 17 with the broadcast of the first two episodes titled Aftermath and Departure.

The rest will arrive at a rate of one per week until the broadcast is completed on January 12. The press has been allowed to see up to the eighth episode of the series to carry out this review, something especially difficult if we take into account the cliffhanger with which it ends and which leads us to two final episodes that seem to be the most substantial. .

Be that as it may, and before going into more details, we have to say that this is a very interesting series in which, although Godzilla does little, when he does it is spectacular.

Where Monarch fits into the Monsterse

Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters It will move us in the timeline already known thanks to the films that are part of this collective imagination. Which implies, for example, that we will see some of the performers linked to those projects, such as John Goodman playing Bill Randa.

Legandary’s Monsterverse kicked off in 2014 with Godzilla and continued with 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong 2021. It has accumulated nearly two billion dollars at the global box office and is constantly expanding, with the highly anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire planned for 2024. And with a comic prequel!

At what point does it fit Monarch? Is it necessary to have seen all the movies to understand where the story is going? The series will take us through the already known timeline, taking us from the fifties to the end of the ’70s and 2015.

It is the way of intertwining three generations of a family that is the protagonist of this new story in which there are kaijus, but also a lot of human and family drama.

Although it is not entirely essential to have seen all the MonsterVerse films mentioned above, given that the series makes an effort to introduce numerous explanatory flashbacks and to make it clear which time plane we are in on each occasion, Yes, it is advisable to have views at least Kong: skull island y Godzilla vs. Kongwhich are also the best.

Both are available at no additional cost on HBO Max, in case anyone wants to “do their homework” before sinking their teeth into Monarch.

What is the series about?

After the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that devastated San Francisco and revealed to the world that monsters exist, the series introduces us to two brothers who follow in their father’s footsteps to discover their family’s connection to the secret organization known as Monarch and whose activities are already known to the audience.

The clues lead them to the world of monsters and, ultimately, to army officer Lee Shaw: the key character of the series. Shaw is played by Kurt Russell and for his son, also an interpreter Wyatt Russell, in the 1950s and more than half a century later. A huge success because, in addition to being like two drops of water, they work very well.

In the present day, Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. This grand saga, spanning three generations, will reveal buried secrets and show us how epic, momentous moments can continue to reverberate long after they have taken place.

After all, traditionally Godzilla and the rest of the kaijus have been an excuse to confront humanity with forces that it neither controls nor fully knows and ultimately for each individual to face their own fears and traumas beyond the collective cost of their appearances.

In each episode different creatures appear that will surprise the audience, although The level of special effects is somewhat irregular. Godzilla devours the screen in each appearance and the series manages to convey very well the magnificence derived from his enormous size and capacity for destruction, while other sequences, apparently less complex, work worse on a visual level.

The soundtrack of Leopoldd Ross (From Another Place) is one of the ingredients to highlight in this set, since it puts urgency in our bodies and manages to enhance many moments of great tension.

In a few words and as a summary after viewing the material to which we have been given access, we have to say that, with its defects and its virtues, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters It is a recommendable series. It could have gotten more out of its premise and gotten a little more right with the casting, but it more than justifies its length and gives us very enjoyable moments.

Do you want more Godzilla?

A simple final note to tell you, dear HobbyCine readers, that whoever wants more kaijus, will have them and very soon, on the big screen.

On December 1, Godzilla: Minus One is released in Spain, which has been one of the biggest premieres in IMAX in Japan and will give us the 37th film in the franchise and the 33rd under the production of Toho. It flies freely, by the way, with respect to Legendary’s MonsterVerse and places us at the end of World War II with a new crisis caused by the giant atomic monster.