The Infinity Wars will have as main contenders Starlord, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange and Loki in a deluxe volume published by Panini Comics in the Marvel Deluxe line

For years what has been happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a direct impact, for better or worse, on what happens in the comics of The House of Ideas. It is enough for a character to release a solo movie for his or her series to be relaunched, and when an important event is adapted to a live image, it is echoed in the vignettes in the form of a continuation or reboot. That’s what happened with the movie Avengers: Infinity War and with the volume that we now have within reach thanks to Panini Comics, Marvel Now! Deluxe. Infinity Wars.

The blessed Infinity Gems

Las Infinity Gems (or stones, depending on who you ask) have been a fundamental part of the backbone of the Marvel Universe (especially its cosmic side) for decades, to the point of forming the foundations on which the first three phases of the universe were built. UCM.

We assume that the great story of these stones has already been told by Jim Starlin a long time ago, and that this comic is a spiritual successor more than anything else, without ever attempting to achieve the importance or transcendence of its predecessor. Also taking into account that, after the stage of Jonathan Hickman with their Avengers and with his Secret Warswe find ourselves here in a new universe with serious differences from everything we knew before, the approach is extremely interesting.

The stones are now in the possession of a motley group of characters led by the Doctor Strange and known as the Infinity Guardamong whose members we find Starlorda Adam Warlockthe Black Widow o Turk. While they consider what they should do with the stones, conflict will arise when a new character called Requiem appear. They begin Infinity Wars.

Requiem for those who are going to merge

The presentation of Requiem could not be more brutal. In any prison genre movie they always say that the first thing you have to do to be the alpha male in the prison is find the toughest guy there and beat him up, and that’s exactly what Requiem does as soon as it arrives: charge to Thanos. Obviously the impact of this death is considerably attenuated because no one believes that a character in this package can be eliminated in such a crude way for more than a few months, but there it is…

The identity hidden behind Requiem’s ​​mask may be a surprise to the casual reader who did not follow the events that occurred in a certain sector of Marvel Comics during the previous years, but surely the faithful reader can smell it almost from the beginning. But this revelation will be covered by the enormous amount of action that will occupy the first half of this story, telling how Requiem fights to get hold of the stones.

From a certain point on, the plot will change towards a quite interesting and surprising aspect where we will find a kind of modern version of the Amalgam Universe, one populated by fusions of different well-known characters. In this section of the story the character of Loki which takes on great importance, something very aligned, even if unintentionally, with what we can find in the series of Disney+ starring him God of Lies.

Fireworks and Mike Deodato Jr.

The screenwriter Gerry Duggan In this way, he manages to build a very fun plot, with a fast pace and full of fireworks. On the negative side, it should be noted that from a certain point onwards it seems that the events unfold too hastily, making it seem necessary to include some more numbers to solidify the plot.

It is also true that this volume includes only the central event, forgetting previous issues and some complementary issues that perhaps would have given greater context to the story.

The graphic section is where there is little to criticize this volume. The work of Mike Deodato Jr., the main person responsible for the entire visual part, is impeccable. He is capable of creating action-packed pages in which the action is perfectly narrated, but he also masters the art of showing a conversation in an artistically interesting way, something for which he relies above all on a peculiar and characteristic page composition of which It has been around for several years now and is spectacular when used correctly.

In short, this is a story that will not bore anyone. From the beginning to the end Duggan makes the reader get on his train and does not make stops until the end of the journey. However, it is true that upon reaching that destination the feeling may not be as satisfactory as one might think from an event with such an evocative title…

The volume published by Panini Comics in hardcover contains 328 color pages with a size of 17 x 26 cm. and includes the translation of the American edition of Infinity Wars: Primethe six numbers of Infinity Wars, Infinity Wars: Fallen Guardian, Infinity Wars: Infinity and material Thanos Legacyin addition to all the covers of the included issues, an introduction under the title of War for the Infinity Stones written by Iván Noda Díaz and an extensive extras section. The recommended retail price is €42 and it went on sale in August 2023.

Autores: Andy McDonald, Mike Deodato Jr., Cory Smith, Gerry Duggan, Mark Bagley, Andrew Hennessy, Frank Martin, Chris O’Halloran y Ruth Redmond