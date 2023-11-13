Warlock has always been one of those characters of Marvel Comics who, without being bestsellers or a constant presence in the continuity, have triumphed based on having lived through mythical stages. In this case we are talking about a cosmic entity that experiences its maximum level of fame thanks to the incarnation that the actor Will Poulter has made him in the third film installment of the trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy. Perhaps that is why a spectacular edition arrives at this moment by Panini Comics of their stories created by Jim Starlin under the title of Marvel Gallery Edition 2: Warlock de Jim Starlin.

Warlock, a god with feet of clay

To see the origin of this character we would have to go back to the end of the sixties, when we see him appear for the first time in the regular series of the Fantastic foura series run at that time by the mythical couple composed of Stan Lee y Jack Kirby. But here it would be presented to us under the name of Hea decision that would not take long to correct Roy Thomas y Gil Kane when they baptized him Adam Warlock a few years later in the first issue of Marvel Premiere during the saga of the Counter-Earth.

It was artificially created on Earth by Enclave, as an experiment that aimed to create a perfect being that would be the next step in the evolution of human beings. After rebelling against his creators and nature he ends up becoming another hero who would be a strong rival for cosmic level threats. He has been the most common bearer of the Soul Gemmember of the Guardians of the Galaxy and leader of the Infinity Guard.

Perhaps what makes this character so special are his internal conflicts (speaking both literally and metaphorically), that contrast between the all-powerful golden god that he seems from the outside and the fragility that those who really know him can perceive. And all this came to a head when Mr. Starlin took charge of him…

Starlin, the philosopher turned author

There is no doubt that if Starlin goes down to posterity for something, it will not be because of what is contained in this volume but for having been the creator of Thanosthe one who right now could be labeled as the biggest villain of The House of Ideasor even for having killed the second Robin in Batman: A Death in the Family. But that does not mean that we are not facing one of his best works.

When he picks up Adam, Starlin has the difficult mission of turning a character with good foundations but no polish into something powerfully striking and different. And he achieves it amply, showing off his usual tropes, his cosmic arguments with a philosophical background and his very particular way of defining and developing his characters.

Let’s see here how you have to face Magusthe dark future version of himself, which works in a similar way to what we have seen most recently in Sentry with the Empty, and Thanos, something not surprising considering the name of the author. But we will also see characters like Pip the Troll o Gamora and we will witness the first meeting of the Infinity Gems. And we will have more common plots in superhero comics such as those that will reunite our hero with Spidermanhe Captain Marvel (which Starlin had also waxed previously) and the Avengers.

Visually challenging

It is difficult from today’s point of view to appreciate how groundbreaking Starlin’s art was at the time. And in the middle of 2023 it is still something spectacular. But if we travel back decades and see these comics in their editorial context, it would not be unreasonable to say that we are looking at an author who was as incredibly visually challenging for his medium as he could have been. Jim Steranko.

It is about the page composition, the perspective, the visual narrative and the powerful force of its figures. It is something indefinable that is both the sum of all these aspects and something else that has nothing to do with them and that in this large-sized edition edited with such care shines in all its glory (and that color!). And browsing this volume in the store is undoubtedly the best incentive to get it.

The volume published by Panini Comics in hardcover contains 360 color pages with a size of 23.5 x 33 cm. and includes the translation of the American edition of issues #178 to #181 of Strange Talesissues #9 through #15 of Warlock, the seventh annual of The Avengers and the second annual Marvel Two-In-One, plus all the covers of the included issues and an extensive section with a lot of interesting extra material at the end. The recommended retail price is €55 and it went on sale in September 2023.

Marvel Gallery Edition 2: Warlock de Jim Starlin

In 1970s Marvel, no one mastered the astonishing scope of cosmic adventures like Jim Starlin. In this stellar show, Starlin evolved Adam Warlock to the next level, imbuing the character with the inner demons of a godman on the verge of madness.

Forced to confront an evil version of himself and the nihilistic threat Thanos, Warlock’s conflicts consisted not only of spectacular battles, but of existential fights for his own soul. This volume includes the first meeting of the Infinity Stones, the debuts of Gamora and Pip the Troll, and an all-out fight to save the universe, alongside The Avengers, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man. All the greatness of the saga of Starlin is unleashed in the pages of an essential Marvel Gallery Edition!

Author: Jim Starlin