Barry Windsor-Smith created what for many is the definitive story of Wolverine with Weapon X, and now Panini Comics collects it in a magnificent Marvel Gallery Edition

If we had to choose the coolest character in Marvel Comicsthat would be without a doubt Wolverine. Now thanks to Panini Comics we can enjoy in a spectacular edition what is probably his most applauded story (although perhaps someone like Mark Millar may have something to say about it), and it comes to us under the title of Marvel Gallery Edition 1: Arma X.

Wolverine, the mysterious man

Although it was presented at the time in that famous comic Hulk in the mid-1970s as a kind of inconsequential villain (hand in hand with Len wine, John Romita Sr. y Herb Trimpe), the character of Wolverine soon gained prominence thanks to an inherent charisma in him that was largely based on his bad temper and his mysterious aura (and his adamantium claws, of course).

And the memory problems of Logan They were such that it was not just that he did not remember his childhood or how old he was, but that he did not even know where the skeleton that turned him into a true mutant badass had come from. Over the years, most of the gaps in this Canadian’s life have been filled little by little, and this volume is one more piece in the puzzle.

The story is the result of an offer made to the author in the early 1990s. Barry Windsor-Smith to create a Wolverine story with total creative freedom that told how he had become this one-man weapon of mass destruction. And for this the project had to be brought to light Arma X.

A man, a mutant, a weapon

This is the story of how Wolverine became what he is, and it’s not a pretty story. Life is achieved through pain, and this is how this mutant awakens in what will be his new self. The Weapon patient.

But the intended transformation is not only physical, but also mental. What good is a weapon if you can’t handle it comfortably? And perhaps that’s where the scientists got it wrong, and what sparked the bloodbath that would come from Logan’s escape (no relation to the movie starring Logan). Michael York).

It is curious how, even though it initially seems that we are facing a story in which Wolverine will end up discovering pieces of his past that will shed light on everything he has forgotten, we end up with almost more questions than answers. But that’s the leitmotif of the character, right?

Barry Windsor-Smith y el horror vacui

But if this story has left its mark for something, it is not because of what it tells but because of the way in which it does so. Barry Windsor-Smith completely unleashes himself and displays all of his art on these pages, managing to establish a tremendously claustrophobic atmosphere when he plays or making the blood jump from the panels if it’s time to take out his claws.

He challenges the reader of the time with a very variegated narrative in which it seems that he lacks space in each vignette to put everything he wants, constantly playing with perspective and generating an arduous and demanding reading (something especially notable for the two lines temporal ones that are handled in parallel) that is totally outside of what was popular at that time in mutant comics.

Both the stark violence that accompanies us at times and the excessive abuse of technological components have certain oriental influences that work wonderfully in this case. And all complemented with a color in which warm and cold tones constantly mix, generating a shocking sensation of rage and psychopathy that becomes palpable every time we are shown the face of our punished protagonist.

This edition is ideal to fully enjoy all these aspects due to its large size and the quality of the materials used. There is no better way to enjoy Wolverine’s stark escape than with this volume in your hands.

The volume published by Panini Comics in hardcover contains 200 color pages with a size of 23.5 x 33 cm. and includes the translation of the American edition of issues #72 to #84 of Marvel Comics Presents#205 of The Uncanny X-Men and material from #166 Wolverine, plus all the covers of the included issues and a section with extra material at the end. The recommended retail price is €40 and it went on sale in April 2023.

Marvel Gallery Edition 1: Arma X

An edition of Weapon X like you’ve never seen, restored from the original pages!

The mythical saga that dared to tell for the first time the most dramatic moment in Wolverine’s life.

The matchless Barry Windsor-Smith write and draw an essential saga in which a mysterious conclave turns the mutant Logan into the murder weapon we all know.

Autores: Frank Tieri, Barry Windsor Smith y Chris Claremont