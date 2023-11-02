Norma Editorial publishes La Bibliomula de Córdoba, a comic about the importance of culture in desperate times, the work of Wilfrid Lupano and Léonard Chemineau

There are superhero comics, there are humor comics, there are mystery comics, there are horror comics and there are also historical comics, as is the case with The Bibliomula of Córdoba. Editorial Standard, in whose catalog you can find many works of this type, now publishes this title that can also be understood as a hymn to culture.

Historical context

We are located at the end of the 10th century in the caliphate of Córdoba, a place converted over the years into a cultural, scientific, artistic and political temple thanks to the work of the caliphs. Abderramán III and his son Alhachen IIbelonging to the Umayyad dynasty created in the 8th century by the emigrated Abderraman I. It was a city that could well have been taken as the pinnacle of knowledge in the Western world, rivaling others such as Byzantium or Baghdad.

After the suspicious death of Alhakén II, he will be his son Hisham II the only heir at his tender eleven years. This circumstance, this virtual vacuum of power, will be taken advantage of by his guardian, Almanzor, to become the shadow leader. Such audacity would not be possible if it did not receive the support of those religious extremists who have been humiliated for years by the hegemony of a way of life centered on art, philosophy, science and the search for peace and spiritual wealth.

The thirst for revenge is strong, and it will materialize in many ways, among which is the project to burn the entire contents of the great library of Córdoba, which houses nearly half a million books…

The mule that carries knowledge

From this premise, what we are presented with is a plot in which Tarid, the library manager, discovers what is going to happen and soon thinks of the best way to save as much knowledge as possible. On his side will be Lubnathe copyist in charge of serving as a printing press when it had not yet been established globally (but was invented, more or less), and Marwana former Tarid apprentice converted to being a kind of Han Solo andalusian

Marwan’s mule will be the one that Lubna will steal with the idea of ​​carrying on its back all the books that good old Tarid can save from the burning and take them from there to a safe place. The three will embark on this journey, risking their lives, in which they will bring their initially different positions closer together for this noble purpose.

We could understand these four protagonists (the three humans and the mule) as a representation of all those who have dedicated their lives over the years to the advancement and propagation of knowledge, art and science, whether we are talking about inventors of ancient Rome or scientific popularizers in the era of YouTube. Without means, without selfish motives, without guarantees of a happy ending and without promises of an earthly reward, this is how culture has managed to advance over the centuries slowly facing enemies such as religious radicalism or reactionary ignorance. .

Looking at Córdoba from France

The French Wilfrid Lupano is responsible for works such as The Wolf in Underpants, The Old Ovens y White around, and on this occasion he plays the role of chronicler of a place and a time for which he has had to prepare very well. History shows the level of commitment and documentation that Lupano has acquired with her, a quality that should also be attributed to her compatriot. Leonard Chemineau.

This cartoonist, responsible for titles such as The friends of Pancho Villa, Julio Popper o Jacob the night worker, is surprising for having trained in engineering and having specialized in the environment and sustainable development when he is such a well-endowed illustrator. His friendly style with clear lines gives the work a certain jovial touch that reduces the seriousness with which the story could be taken, something accentuated by Tarid’s funny misfortunes that sometimes border on slapstick or by the romantic comedy scenes that his traveling companions star on occasion.

This edition presented by Norma Editorial comes in a hardcover format without a dust jacket with a page size of 20.5 x 27.5 cm. The care with which it has been edited is appreciated in terms of the quality of the paper and the details that adorn it, turning it into a small treasure. The volume contains 264 pages in color. The recommended retail price is 45 € and went on sale in October 2023.

The Bibliomula of Córdoba

AN UNFORGETTABLE COMIC ABOUT THE RELEVANCE OF CULTURE IN BARBARIAN TIMES

End of the 10th century. The death of Alhakén II has left the caliphate of Córdoba in the hands of Hisham II, an eleven-year-old boy. His guardian, Almanzor, takes advantage of the circumstance to reign in his name. Among his provisions stands out the burning of thousands of volumes from the Córdoba library. Only a few will be saved, on the back of a mule guided by a thief and a couple of slaves.

The screenwriter Wilfrid Lupano (The Old Ovens) and the cartoonist Léonard Chemineau sign in this masterful album a love letter to knowledge, tolerance and the achievements of culture as the last barrier to the advance of totalitarianism.

GOLD FINISHES, TINTED EDGES AND BOOKMARK RIBBON

Author: Wilfrid Lupano and Léonard Chemineau