Review of the start of the fourth season of the series For All Mankind, premiering on the Apple TV+ streaming platform on November 10.

There is no other series on air that is going to make you feel smaller and insignificant: For all humanity (For all Mankind) returns to the television schedule that Apple TV+ offers us this week with a fourth season in which society as a whole will have to face new technological and social challenges.

As is the trademark of the house, the broadcast begins with a brief summary of the previous season, whose ending was, in a few words, tremendous, and then through a sweep of the international media we witness the passage of time and the things that have happened in the period of time that takes us to 2003 for the action as such to begin.

We move eight years forward, seeing many changes. Thus, we witness the impetus of President Ellen Wilson’s decision to publicly communicate her sexual condition and advocate for laws such as same-sex marriage and the successive mandates after hers that lead us to an era of understanding between States United States and Russia without precedent.

Margo Madison, for her part, follows the progress and misadventures of the joint missions from her exile, permanently watched… until one day she is contacted by a mysterious woman…

Regarding the Moon, labor is being sought for the mining basins and there is already commercial exploitation of the permanent facilities while space colonization continues on Mars with the purpose of mooring an asteroid to make it orbit around the planet and be able to advance in self-sufficiency by extracting from it material and mining resources of great value.

But the latent tensions between the residents of the Happy Valley international base, in continuous expansion, threaten to destroy everything they are working for, putting at risk the future of the project and the possible advances to be achieved that could be as beneficial for Mars as for the Earth.

Nothing is coincidental in this uchrony that is not only giving us to think about the internal logic of the development of events in its own timeline, but also helps us understand what factors cause events to develop in a certain direction. Sometimes it even makes us sigh thinking about the time it took us to reach certain achievements.

And that leads us to think about our society today: the geopolitical blocks that control the world board, how important it is how resources are distributed and what they are used for, how technology and scientific advances drive us as individuals and as a collective, etc In summary, For all humanity remains an intellectually stimulating, daring and original series.

In this first episode we rearrange the pieces, we have anchors with characters very loved by the audience whom we have been following since the first episode, but also new faces that open up different plots and with which we have to become familiar.

The narrative pulse is correct, although emotionally this Glasnost is somewhat colder than expected.

And the key to the strength of For all humanity and the reason why it is efficient at taking our breath away It has always been the way in which the great plots of space conquests have been linked to the intimate dramas and desires of the protagonists involved. That’s where the series needs to get stronger for this fourth season to take flight.

This is something that we will check in the coming weeks, given that this season 4 is once again made up of 10 one-hour episodes that will be released at a rate of one per week, every Friday, until the broadcast is completed on January 12. of 2024.

For now, the scripts by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi have us on board a speculative fiction that still has a lot to surprise us with. Meanwhile, we offer you an exclusive interview with Garrett Reisman, former NASA astronaut and advisor to the series, whose verisimilitude is insane.

We have not pointed it out before because there are no variations with respect to previous seasons, but All technical and human sections are outstanding: scenery, soundtrack, makeup and hair of the aged characters, visual effects… So it is always a good recommendation to get hooked on it: it has things to tell and reflections to launch into.

VALUATION:

For all humanity jumps back in time to take us to an alternative first two thousand in which society faces new social, political and economic dilemmas in which space challenges have great resonance. The series reinvents itself in a satisfactory way, proposing new scenarios, faces and conflicts.

THE BEST:

The production design, impeccable, and continuing to dream of new challenges in a fictional and now multinational space race. It’s stimulating.

WORST:

The time jump suits him well, but it is a somewhat cold episode of approach to the new situation. He falls short of emotion.