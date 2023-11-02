Five Nights at Freddy’s has already released its film on November 1, 2023. At Ruetir.com we wanted to take the premiere seriously. And treat this theatrical release as another part of our work. That is why in this article we We will provide a professional review of the film adaptation of Scott Cawthon’s workand whether or not it has managed to meet the great expectations that it has generated in millions of fans.

And the film, directed by Emma Tammi, has found itself these days in a direct confrontation between the general reviews of the fandom, and those of film critics. Below we will detail, on a silver platter, some essential details about the film, its general performance and the best and worst of it in our opinion. Do you dare to join us?

You may find some minor spoilers for the movie ahead.

Movie details

Director: Emma Tammi

Gender: Horror and suspense

Year: 2023

Premiere in Spain: November 1, 2023

Main cast: Josh Hutcherson (Mike Schmidt); Matthew Lillard (William Afton); Elizabeth Laill (Vanessa); Pipper Rubio (Abby Schmidt)

Main scriptwriter: Scott Cawthon

Distributor and producer: Universal Pictures y Blumhouse.

Duration: 109 minutes

Review of Five Nights at Freddy’s: A production that meets expectations but without surprises

After having finished watching on November 1st the official premiere of the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie at the ABC cinemas in Elche, I wanted to share with the entire Nintendera community, and fans of the film and the franchise created by Scott Cawthon, an assessment in the form of a professional critique about what I thought of the film directed by Emma Tammi. Without prior prejudices or getting carried away by sensationalist or sensationalist headlines from other media.

This is an honest opinion of what I thought of the Blumhouse and Universal production. When we talk about Five Nights at Freddy’s, we have to be aware that it is a franchise that has the most varied and extensive deep lore. So it is likely that those more knowledgeable in deep history created by cawthon, have found the film with many ups and downs (as is my particular case). However, as a final feeling, I would like to summarize the experience in one sentence:

“Complies with what was expected, but it falls short in many ways for the biggest fans of the franchise.”

A story that starts well and falls flat at the end

Although the story manages to captivate in the first bars, and shows us a small cast of characters but that makes sense in the plot, it is in the final part of the film where the events begin to overlap successively. And the lore known to date of FNAF is “altered” in a certain way. A plot that knew how to spin well, and that lost “the thread” in the last half hour.

It’s as if the developers they would have been in a hurry when it came time to finish the tape and not make it a bit more extensive. Something that, from my point of view, has harmed her.

A short soundtrack but that captures the moments of tension well

The music and atmosphere of the film are quite acceptable, fulfilling the moments of action, the sudden scares and the tension in the environment. It is not that it has been a very definitive element of the experience of watching FNAF, but it has certainly been a plus point to improve some scenes of the adaptation.

Criticism of Five Nights at Freddy’s: The animatronic designs have left bittersweet feelings

We fans have asked for a long time that the animatronics It was not made exclusively by CGI, hence a company specializing in suits was hired to carry out this task. And the truth is that the design of these very mythical and important beings has met expectations very well. Staying faithful to the original material and without negative surprises on this part. However, there have been some scenes in which the lack of means to properly animate the action of the film was noticeable.

Unexpected cuts, “black curtains” that were argued by the darkness of the filming location or opportune scene changes, combat moments that felt very forced, etc. Hence, I was left with a somewhat bittersweet feeling about the function and behavior of these animatronics in the film.

A distribution to match

The cast lives up to expectations. With characters that canonically adapt in appearance and style to the key characters of Five Nights at Freddy’s. You can see the experience and desire that the main actors and actresses have displayed in each scene. In this sense, the film has done very well.

Vanessa looks like Vanessa from the game, Mike is played by Josh Hutcherson who already has with marked experience and knows how to fit well into the role offered to him. Little Abby is also a very good addition to the plot, and both the animatronics and William Afton manage to fit into the vision we have of them in the first FNAF.

The animatronics, great protagonists

The animatronics in the film have had a decisive role, as it should be. Emma Tammi He wanted to play with that factor extracted from lore, in which these tin creatures are inhabited by the souls and bodies of deceased children. At moments in the film, we can see how these souls dominate the animatronics and drive their behavior. In some cases, it clashes with what is seen in Cawthon’s games, although it links without problem with the lore of the franchise.

A notable Spanish dubbing

The film has been shown in several cinemas in Spain, with a very good dubbing which has felt natural during much of the scenes. Except in one in particular in which we have William Afton as the protagonist in his famous Springtrap suit.

If I had to evaluate with a score of 1 to 100 dubbing to the Spanish/Castilian of the tape, the result would be:

Review of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Final assessment

(Annotation) *Ratings from 0 to 100*

To understand the final rating of the FNAF movie, It is not enough to limit yourself to giving a simple note. You have to know how to recommend and rate according to the feeling that different types of viewers may feel. From those who are completely unaware of the Cawthon franchise, and have encountered just another film, with hardly any moments of terror or shock.

Those fans who love the games but do not pay much attention to their lore, and those fans who have been interested from “A to Z” in what this game offers us. dark and mysterious world.

It is because of that:

If you are a normal viewer, without prior knowledge of FNAF: Surely you are looking at an “average” movie, with some good moments and others that could be improved. An experience that is far from the pure terror that you may have been looking for. It is likely that, if you give a good rating, this film will surely not reach your minimums. Final rating: 40/100. If you are a fan of the games and have enjoyed Cawthon’s work almost in its entirety, but you barely paid attention to the story or lore elements, and you preferred fun and horror directly, the film will capture your interest and teach you FNAF in a different way. Final rating: 80/100. If you are a fan of the franchise, and You also know in depth or in an acceptable way the lore that surrounds it., you will see many disagreements regarding the games. Moments of “attack” in the final course of the film, and situations that could be greatly improved. In any case, (as is my particular case), you will be able to enjoy the film, knowing how to see its pros and also its cons. Final rating: 65/100.

Pros and cons of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

Pros ✓

Good atmosphere. Many nods to FNAF lore. The design of the animatronics is faithful to the original material. Many characters capture the essence of the origin of those seen in the games. The “interchanges” between the animatronics and the way the children’s spirits are presented are effectively used. A positive factor is seeing the attitude that the animatronics take towards Abby and how they act like the children they are.

Contras X

Combat scenes with cuts and tracking that don’t quite convince. It does not respect 100% the official FNAF lore. Some parts of the dialogue during the last half hour of the film feel rushed and even “rushed.” More scares and moments of terror are missing.

In short, if you are a fan of FNAF, we recommend that you see the film for yourself. You will know how to enjoy it your wayand although we are not facing a revolution or a film that is outstanding, we can appreciate the intention and love that Emma Tammi has had in hiding some nods to the games.

A highly recommended film if you are simply a fan of the saga, but if you have learned all its lore, you will see moments of contradiction and even “rewriting” of the facts that were assumed to be canonical in video games.